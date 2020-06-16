Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Complete lockdown in four districts, including Chennai from June 19

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Palaniswami said under the National Disaster Act of 2005, the four districts, which are worst affected due to Covid-19, will go under a complete lockdown for a period of 12 days. (File) Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Palaniswami said under the National Disaster Act of 2005, the four districts, which are worst affected due to Covid-19, will go under a complete lockdown for a period of 12 days. (File)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced a complete lockdown in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts from June 19 to June 30 following a surge in cases.

Palaniswami said under the National Disaster Act of 2005, the four districts, which are worst affected due to Covid-19, will go under a complete lockdown for a period of 12 days.

The decision was taken by EPS after he chaired a review meeting with an expert committee of health professionals constituted by the government, Tamil Nadu Health department officials and other ministers.

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,843 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 46,504.

Among these, Chennai reported 1,257 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 33,244. Tamil Nadu recorded 44 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 479. At least 33 people with comorbidities succumbed to the disease.