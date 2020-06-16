scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
COVID19
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Complete lockdown in four districts, including Chennai from June 19

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: As of Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 20,678. Till date, 28,652 males, 17,834 females and 18 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: June 16, 2020 9:31:11 am
Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palanisamy, AIADMK, Tamil Nadu politics, NPR, CAA Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Palaniswami said under the National Disaster Act of 2005, the four districts, which are worst affected due to Covid-19, will go under a complete lockdown for a period of 12 days. (File)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced a complete lockdown in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts from June 19 to June 30 following a surge in cases.

Palaniswami said under the National Disaster Act of 2005, the four districts, which are worst affected due to Covid-19, will go under a complete lockdown for a period of 12 days.

The decision was taken by EPS after he chaired a review meeting with an expert committee of health professionals constituted by the government, Tamil Nadu Health department officials and other ministers.

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,843 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 46,504.

Among these, Chennai reported 1,257 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 33,244. Tamil Nadu recorded 44 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 479. At least 33 people with comorbidities succumbed to the disease.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Tamil Nadu as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in four districts and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Bangalore blog

09:31 (IST)16 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram, unlock phase 1 and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

At a virtual press conference on Monday, Stalin commented on the government’s method of containing the pandemic in the State.

DMK chief M K Stalin has criticised EPS' decision to impose a 12-day lockdown. In a tweet, Stalin said, “The AIADMK government should come out of the belief that by implementing lockdown alone we can succeed the novel coronavirus. By doing more tests, contract tracing and necessary treatments alone we can prevent the spread of the virus.”

Stalin even took a jibe at the Chief Minister saying that only two days earlier, EPS had said that news regarding a complete lockdown was a rumour.

According to data available on the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) official COVID-19 website, there are 360 streets which have been marked as containment zones in Chennai as of June 12.

Royapuram (Zone 5) has 78 containment zones. Kodambakkam (Zone 10) is the second highest with 73 containment zones. Anna Nagar (Zone 8) has no containment zones.

