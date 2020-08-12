scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Top News
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Request Centre to fund 50% of PCR tests from PM CARES Fund: EPS

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,810. Till date, 1,86,156 males, 1,22,464 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: August 12, 2020 10:22:06 am
Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, NPR, CAA, Edappadi K Palanisamy, DMK, MK Stalin, Indian Express News, Chennai News, Tamil Nadu news“Experts treating critically ill COVID patients have requested for a higher degree of ventilatory care,” EPS said and urged the Centre to “provide funds to Tamil Nadu for procuring high-end ventilators.”

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Centre should fund 50 per cent of the cost of RT-PCR tests done for detecting COVID-19 and also finance the procurement of high-end ventilators, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Raising the demand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meet Modi held with chief ministers of ten states on COVID-19, Palaniswami also said a proactive strategy has led to a slide in new positive cases in Chennai and the model was being replicated in other parts of the state.

Tamil Nadu received Rs 512.64 crore from Centre in two tranches under the Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness package out of an envelope of Rs 712.64 crore allotted to the state. EPS wanted this package to be stepped up to Rs 3,000 crore. “Both Central and State tax revenue will fall short of the budget estimates. To make up for the shortfall, Tamil Nadu may be allocated Rs 9,000 crore special grant to combat COVID-19 and its after effects on the states economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5834 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 3,08,649. Among these, Chennai reported 986 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,11,054. Chennai recorded less than 1000 cases for the fifth consecutive day.

Tamil Nadu recorded 118 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 5159. 107 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

10:22 (IST)12 Aug 2020
29 legislators test positive till date

A total of 29 legislators have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu till date.

Here is the full list:

AIADMK - 11 legislators

  • K Palani
  • K P Anbalagan (Recovered)
  • R Kumaraguru
  • N Sathan Prabhakar
  • Amman K Arjunan
  • B Valarmathi
  • P Thangamani
  • Sellur K Raja (Recovered)
  • Dr. Nilofer Kafeel
  • Govindarasu
  • S Pounraj

DMK - 14 legislators

  • J Anbazhagan (Deceased)
  • Vasantham K Karthikeyan
  • R T Arasu
  • K S Masthan
  • V Ganesan
  • Senguttavan
  • P Karthikeyan
  • R Gandhi
  • S Thangapandian
  • Jeeva Geetha Jeevan
  • M Ramachandran
  • N Suresh Rajan
  • T K G Neelamegam
  • Senthil Kumar

AICC - Two legislators

  • Karti P Chidambaram
  • Vasanthakumar

CPI - One legislator

  • M Selvaraj Nagapatinnam MP

Mukkulathor Pulipadai - One legislator

  • Karunas
09:54 (IST)12 Aug 2020
70 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 70 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 35 arrivals and depatures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:31 (IST)12 Aug 2020
Chennai, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur record highest cases among districts

Tamil Nadu recorded 5834 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 3,08,649. Among these, Chennai reported 986 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,11,054. Chennai recorded less than 1000 cases for the fifth consecutive day.

Besides Chennai, 388 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 330 in Kancheepuram, 362 in Thiruvallur, 86 in Ariyalur, 324 in Coimbatore, 281 in Cuddalore, eight in Dharmapuri, 150 in Dindigul, 17 in Erode, 74 in Kallakurichi, 192 in Kanyakumari, 31 in Karur, 43 in Krishnagiri, 90 in Madurai, 53 in Nagapattinam, 10 in Namakkal, five in Nilgiris, 35 in Perambalur, 64 in Pudukottai, 36 in Ramanathapuram, 333 in Ranipet, 206 in Salem, 55 in Sivagangai, 136 in Tenkasi, 125 in Thanjavur, 297 in Theni, 37 in Thirupathur, 161 in Thiruvannamalai, 88 in Thiruvarur, 110 in Thoothukudi, 136 in Tirunelveli, 37 in Tiruppur, 86 in Trichy, 181 in Vellore, 91 in Villupuram and 180 in Virudhunagar districts.

Read more

09:30 (IST)12 Aug 2020
TN records 5834 fresh cases, Chennai records 986 cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 5834 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 3,08,649. Among these, Chennai reported 986 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,11,054. Chennai recorded less than 1000 cases for the fifth consecutive day.

Tamil Nadu recorded 118 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 5159. 107 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 6005 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,50,680.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,810. Till date, 1,86,156 males, 1,22,464 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 33,60,450 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 67,492 samples having been sent today.

Read more

09:29 (IST)12 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

gurgaon rwa, rwa lockdown gurgaon, coronavirus updates gurgaon, covid news gurgaon, Gurgaon malls reopen, low footfall on Day 1 So far, 29 legislators in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. (PTI/File) (Representational)

Congress MP from Kanyakumari, Vasanthakumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The MP has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment. With this, a total of 29 legislators have tested positive in the state till now – 11 from AIADMK, 14 from DMK, two from AICC, one from CPI and one from Mukkulathor Pulipadai.

READ | Another legislator tests positive

While two legislators have recovered, one DMK MLA succumbed to the virus in May. Among the infected legislators, four of them are currently serving in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

Four students from Tamil Nadu pursuing medical education in Russia drowned in a river in that country and directions have been issued to bring back their remains back home at the earliest, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Monday.

READ | TN CM directs officials to bring back bodies of students from Russia

He said he has directed senior government officials to immediately get in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian embassy in Russia, and arrange for bringing back the bodies of the four who drowned in the Volga river.

Tamil Nadu Chennai August 10, 11 Highlights

