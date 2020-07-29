Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: CM to hold meeting with district collectors, health experts over lockdown extension

The meeting will be held for two days via video conference. (File) The meeting will be held for two days via video conference. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will hold a meeting with district collectors and health experts via video conference today, to discuss the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state which will end on July 31.

Currently, grocery stores, stores selling essentials, shops, salons and more are allowed to operate till 6 pm. However, intra district and inter district bus services have been suspended. The government will also decide on resuming bus services during the meeting.

Meawhile, Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the sixth consecutive day with 6,972 fresh cases reported in the state on Tuesday. With this, the state Covid-19 tally has risen to 2,27,688. Among these, Chennai reported 1107 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 96,438.

Tamil Nadu recorded 88 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 3659. 85 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 4,707 patients following treatment Tuesday, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,66,956.