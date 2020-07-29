Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: CM to hold meeting with district collectors, health experts over lockdown extension

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will hold a meeting with district collectors and health experts via video conference today, to discuss the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state which will end on July 31.
Currently, grocery stores, stores selling essentials, shops, salons and more are allowed to operate till 6 pm. However, intra district and inter district bus services have been suspended. The government will also decide on resuming bus services during the meeting.
Meawhile, Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the sixth consecutive day with 6,972 fresh cases reported in the state on Tuesday. With this, the state Covid-19 tally has risen to 2,27,688. Among these, Chennai reported 1107 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 96,438.
Tamil Nadu recorded 88 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 3659. 85 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 4,707 patients following treatment Tuesday, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,66,956.
Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the sixth consecutive day with 6,972 fresh cases reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the tally to 2,27,688. Among these, Chennai reported 1107 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 96,438.
Besides Chennai, 365 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 223 each in Kancheepuram and Kanyakumari, 486 in Thiruvallur, 17 each in Ariyalur and Karur, 273 in Coimbatore, 142 in Cuddalore, eight in Dharmapuri, 114 in Dindigul, 11 in Erode, 195 in Kallakurichi, 39 in Krishnagiri, 346 in Madurai, 15 in Nagapattinam, 23 in Namakkal, two in Nilgiris, 25 in Perambalur, 128 in Pudukottai, 38 in Ramanathapuram, 198 in Ranipet, 124 in Salem, 59 in Sivagangai, 50 in Tenkasi, 209 in Thanjavur, 283 in Theni, 57 in Thirupathur, 268 in Thiruvannamalai, 132 in Thiruvarur, 381 in Thoothukudi, 387 in Tirunelveli, 18 in Tiruppur, 149 in Trichy, 151 in Vellore, 91 in Villupuram and 577 in Virudhunagar districts.
Read more
Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the sixth consecutive day with 6,972 fresh cases reported in the state on Tuesday. With this, the state Covid-19 tally has risen to 2,27,688. Among these, Chennai reported 1107 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 96,438.
Tamil Nadu recorded 88 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 3659. 85 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 57,073. Till date, 1,38,163 males, 89,502 females and 23 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 24,75,866 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 61,153 samples having been sent today.
The state discharged 4,707 patients following treatment Tuesday, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,66,956.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.