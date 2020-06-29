scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 29, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: CM to hold talks with expert committee over lockdown extension

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: With four DMK MLAs and one AIADMK MLA, the number of legislators in Tamil Nadu who have tested positive for the virus is now five.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: June 29, 2020 9:59:43 am
EPS had announced on Friday that a decision will be taken after discussing with the state-constituted medical experts committee on Monday. (File)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will hold talks with an expert committee today over the extension of the lockdown. Currently, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Madurai are under lockdown until June 30 to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the districts.

EPS had announced on Friday that a decision will be taken after discussing with the state-constituted medical experts committee on Monday.

Meanwhile, another DMK MLA has tested positive for the virus in the state. K S Masthan, DMK MLA from Gingee had tested positive on Sunday and was admitted to Dr. Rela Medical Institute in Chromepet, Chennai for treatment.

With this, the number of DMK MLAs who have tested positive for the virus had risen to four, while the total number of MLAs in Tamil Nadu who have tested positive is now five.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai, Madurai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

09:59 (IST)29 Jun 2020
Southern Railway cancels special services trains till July 15
09:46 (IST)29 Jun 2020
Retail prices of vegetables rise in Chennai

Owing to a complete lockdown in Chennai on Sunday, the retail prices of vegetables doubled, adding to customers' woes amid the pandemic. According to vegetable vendors, the rise in prices is due to rising transportation costs, reduced arrivals and rainfall in other districts of Tamil Nadu.

Currently, the price of one kg of tomato is Rs. 45 to 50, potato is priced at Rs. 50 to 55 per kg, while garlic and beans are priced at Rs. 300 and Rs. 150 respectively.

09:37 (IST)29 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Madurai, unlock phase 1 and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

TN custodial death, Jayaraj and Bennix tn custodial death, tamil nadu custodial deaths jayaraj bennix, tn news, mk stalin dmk, Jeyaraj (left), his son Bennix died on June 22.

Sathankulam Judicial Magistrate B Saravanan should be dismissed from service for judicial impropriety, violation of Supreme Court guidelines on arrest, and for the clear case of misconduct, said K Chandru, retired judge of the Madras High Court. He was referring to the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son at Sathankulam, near Thoothukudi, earlier this week.

READ | TN custodial deaths: Judicial magistrate should be dismissed, says former Madras HC judge

After the first watch dog “police” had abused their power, Justice Chandru said, the magistrate too was defeating the judicial system by not following SC guidelines of arrest.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu family’s last memory of father, son: blood-soaked, police around

With the Tamil Nadu government having imposed a lockdown until June 30 in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Madurai to curb the spread of Covid-19, the five districts observed a complete lockdown on Sunday, June 28.

READ | Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Complete lockdown in five districts on Sunday; video journalist succumbs to virus

Barring essential services such as ambulances, pharmacies, funeral hearses and milk distribution, all other activities were suspended.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus June 26, 27 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd