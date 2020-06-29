Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: CM to hold talks with expert committee over lockdown extension

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will hold talks with an expert committee today over the extension of the lockdown. Currently, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Madurai are under lockdown until June 30 to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the districts.
EPS had announced on Friday that a decision will be taken after discussing with the state-constituted medical experts committee on Monday.
Meanwhile, another DMK MLA has tested positive for the virus in the state. K S Masthan, DMK MLA from Gingee had tested positive on Sunday and was admitted to Dr. Rela Medical Institute in Chromepet, Chennai for treatment.
With this, the number of DMK MLAs who have tested positive for the virus had risen to four, while the total number of MLAs in Tamil Nadu who have tested positive is now five.
Owing to a complete lockdown in Chennai on Sunday, the retail prices of vegetables doubled, adding to customers' woes amid the pandemic. According to vegetable vendors, the rise in prices is due to rising transportation costs, reduced arrivals and rainfall in other districts of Tamil Nadu.
Currently, the price of one kg of tomato is Rs. 45 to 50, potato is priced at Rs. 50 to 55 per kg, while garlic and beans are priced at Rs. 300 and Rs. 150 respectively.
