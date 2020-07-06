Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: Lockdown in four districts to ease from today, EPS issues guidelines

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 4150 fresh cases on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 1,11,151. (File) Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 4150 fresh cases on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 1,11,151. (File)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: After 17 days of intense of lockdown, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had issued a set of guidelines to ease the lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

The guidelines issued for state capital Chennai vary slightly from the guidelines issued for Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet. (See below for full list of guidelines)

Despite the easing of restrictions, inter-district public transport will be suspended till July 15 and inter-state public transport till July 31.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 4150 fresh cases on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 1,11,151. Among these, Chennai reported 1713 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 68,254.

Tamil Nadu recorded 60 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 1510. As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,860.

The state discharged 2186 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 62,778.