scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 06, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: Lockdown in four districts to ease from today, EPS issues guidelines

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet will begin easing restrictions in the four districts following the conclusion of the intense 17-day lockdown on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: July 6, 2020 9:46:00 am
Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palanisamy, AIADMK, Tamil Nadu politics, NPR, CAA Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 4150 fresh cases on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 1,11,151. (File)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: After 17 days of intense of lockdown, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had issued a set of guidelines to ease the lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

The guidelines issued for state capital Chennai vary slightly from the guidelines issued for Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet. (See below for full list of guidelines)

Despite the easing of restrictions, inter-district public transport will be suspended till July 15 and inter-state public transport till July 31.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 4150 fresh cases on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 1,11,151. Among these, Chennai reported 1713 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 68,254.

Tamil Nadu recorded 60 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 1510. As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,860.

The state discharged 2186 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 62,778.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai, Madurai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

09:46 (IST)06 Jul 2020
Activities that are permitted in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet areas (except containment zones)

With the lockdown being lifted in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet, here is a list of activities that are permitted in the three districts:

  • Only small temples, mosques, dargahs and churches in rural areas with an annual income of less than Rs 10,000 will be open to public. These places should strictly adhere to social distancing and other standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.
  • All Industries and export-oriented units are permitted to operate with 100 per cent employees. IT/ITES are permitted to operate with 100 per cent strength with work from home for at least 20 per cent of the force.
  • All private offices are allowed to function with 100 per cent strength, however, work from home shall also be encouraged.
  • Showrooms and large format shops (jewellery, textile shops), except in shopping malls, are permitted to operate with 50 per cent strength without air conditioning. Not more than five customers will be allowed inside at the same time to ensure social distancing.
  • Tea shops, restaurants, vegetable shops and provision shops are permitted to function from 6 am to 8 pm. Restaurants shall be permitted to run with dine-in facilities with 50 per cent of seating facility. Tea shops will also be allowed to run in a similar fashion.
  • Other shops, including retail vending (TASMAC) shops, are allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm. Delivery of all goods, including non-essential items through e-commerce, is permitted.
  • Rental vehicles and taxis, including private cab aggregators, are permitted to run with not more than three passengers, excluding the driver
  • Fish stalls and meat shops will be allowed to resume activity

Read more

09:44 (IST)06 Jul 2020
Activities permitted in areas falling under the limit of Greater Chennai Police

With the lockdown being lifted in Chennai, here is a list of activities that are permitted in areas falling under the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction:

  • IT/ITEs are permitted to operate provided the company is offering transport facilities at 50 per cent strength to a maximum of 80 people
  • All private offices, industrial establishments, and export-oriented units will be allowed to function at 50 per cent strength though work from home will be encouraged.
  • Auto-rickshaws are permitted with two passengers, excluding the driver
  • Showrooms and large format shops (jewellery, textile shops), except in shopping malls, are permitted to operate from 10 am to 6 pm with 50 per cent strength and without air conditioning. Not more than five customers will be allowed inside a shop at the same time.
  • Vegetable and grocery shops will run between 6 am and 6 pm
  • Take away (delivery) services will be permitted in hotels/restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm. The delivery employees should obtain identity cards from their respective organisation.
  • Tea shops (only parcel ) are allowed to operate between 6 am and 6 pm
  • Barber shops, saloons, spa and beauty parlors are allowed to function as per SOP and without air conditioning
  • Fish stalls, meat shops to be allowed to function
  • However, there are certain activities that are prohibited throughout the state till July 31 midnight
  • Major religious places will be closed and congregations prohibited in urban areas
  • Tourists spots like Nilgris districts, Kodaikanal and Yercaud to remain shut
  • Hotels and other hospitality services are not allowed to operate, except those meant for housing health, police, government officials, health care workers and stranded persons, including tourists, for quarantine facilities, etc.
  • Shopping malls to remain closed
  • Schools, Colleges, educational training/coaching institutions etc will also remain closed. Online/distant learning is encouraged
  • International air travel of passengers will not be allowed, except for purposes permitted by the Home Ministry
  • Metro and suburban train services will not be available
  • Sports complexes and Stadia will be permitted without spectators
  • Inter-state public transport will not be allowed till July 31; inter-district transport is suspended till July 15

Read more

09:35 (IST)06 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Vijaya hospital Chennai, Chennai Vijaya hospital, Chennai Vijaya hospital closed, Chennai news, City news, Indian Express At least 40 staff members of the hospital have tested positive. (Source: vijayahospital.org)

Chennai’s Vijaya hospital in Vadapalani area suspended all it’s activities on Saturday after some of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

Also Read | Madurai: Covid cases on the rise, what Tamil Nadu government is doing to curb spread

In a letter to all the consultants and staff, B Bharathi Reddy, the Managing Trustee and CEO of the group said that the hospital will be disinfected and other measures will be taken as per the government guidelines.

READ | Chennai’s Vijaya hospital closed after several employees test positive for Covid-19

As per local reports, At least 40 staff members of the hospital have tested positive. All the patients admitted to the hospital are set to be transferred to relevant areas in the Vijaya Health Centre (VHC), which is located closer to the hospital premises.

Also Read | Another ‘TN police victim’ comes forward: After FB post on DMK MLA, 32-year-old is in hospital, with fractures

After Tamil Nadu crossed 1 lakh cases on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government claimed that they have ramped up testing and early detection, which are among the factors leading to reporting of more cases.

READ | Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Early detection key behind high numbers, says govt; Petrol bunks to not function on Sundays

The government has said that density of population is an important factor for the rapid spread of the pandemic in Chennai which has the highest cases in the State. Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Madurai are the other districts with high virus caseloads.Madurai: Covid cases on the rise, what Tamil Nadu government is doing to curb spread

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus July 3, 4 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd