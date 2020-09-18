scorecardresearch
Friday, September 18, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases cross 5.2 lakh as Tamil Nadu records 5560 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: So far 22,321 children below the age of 12 and 68418 above 60 years have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: September 18, 2020 9:39:54 am
coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, india coronavirus cases, unlock 4, unlock 4.0 guidelines, corona news, covid 19 tracker, coronavirus today newsWith as many as 5,524 persons having been discharged, the recoveries have now increased to 4,70,192. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reported 5560 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 992 cases being reported from Chennai alone. The overall tally stood at 5,25,420.

With 59 deaths in the past 24 hours, the toll has reached 8,618. With as many as 5,524 persons having been discharged, the recoveries have now increased to 4,70,192.

According to the media bulletin by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, 46,610 cases are active in the state. A total of 84,524 samples have been tested on Thursday and 62,17,923 samples have been tested till date.

On Thursday, apart from Chennai, 530 cases were reported in Coimbatore, 291 in Salem, 283 in Chengalpet and 239 in Thiruvallur. A total of 18 districts reported less than 1000 cases on Thursday.

So far 22,321 children below the age of 12 and 68418 above 60 years have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu.

Live Blog

09:39 (IST)18 Sep 2020
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Selaiyur: Parts of IAF Road East Tambaram, Professors Colony, Bethelpuram, Bagavathy Nagar, Leela Nagar, Anandhapuram, Vinobha Nagar SOS and Aathi Nagar.
  • Adyar Indira Nagar: Venkateswarar Nagar, Swaminathan Nagar - 5th, 7th, 9th Streets; Vivekananda Street and Kalatu Mettu Street.
09:34 (IST)18 Sep 2020
Cases continue to surge in Coimbatore

09:34 (IST)18 Sep 2020
Death toll touches 8618 with 59 more deaths

09:33 (IST)18 Sep 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

The modus operandi, the officer said, differed from place to place and it was not a centralised fraud. (Reuters)

The findings of a CB-CID probe into the PM Kisan scheme scam in Tamil Nadu suggest that fraudulent elements, most of them backed by local politicians, looted money from several other welfare schemes too.

The investigators have also found that some listed beneficiaries, including poor farmers and farm labourers, did not receive any money and had not even heard about the scheme. The fraudsters, the probe found, collected documents from them to create bank accounts in their names without their knowledge.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Not just PM-Kisan, fraudsters may have targeted other schemes too

During the lockdown, a senior officer investigating the case said, “loan fests” were organised by local leaders of political parties, including BJP and the ruling AIADMK. At these events, people were promised loans and financial benefits from the state and central governments.

Also Read | This ‘Plastic Wall’ in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris helps prevent landslides

With three students taking their lives a day before Sunday’s NEET exam, top actor Suriya was among those who issued statements condemning the situation in Tamil Nadu over the controversial competitive examinations. But certain portions of the popular Tamil actor’s statement have now kicked up a storm with a Madras High Court judge calling for judicial contempt action and senior retired judges lining up in support of the star.

READ | Explained: Why Tamil actor Suriya’s remarks on NEET are being scrutinised for contempt of court

The statement had a portion referring to the judiciary: “Courts were delivering justice through video-conferencing due to life-threatening coronavirus fears (but) are ordering students to fearlessly go and write the exams.” This offended Justice S M Subramaniam who wrote to the Chief Justice A P Sahi for initiating contempt proceedings against Suriya. Justice Subramaniam wrote that the statement claims “Hon’ble Judges are afraid of their own life and rendering justice through video conferencing. While-so, they have no morale to pass orders directing the students to appear for NEET Exam without fear.”

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus September 16, 17 Highlights

