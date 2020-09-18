Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases cross 5.2 lakh as Tamil Nadu records 5560 fresh cases

With as many as 5,524 persons having been discharged, the recoveries have now increased to 4,70,192. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reported 5560 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 992 cases being reported from Chennai alone. The overall tally stood at 5,25,420.

With 59 deaths in the past 24 hours, the toll has reached 8,618. With as many as 5,524 persons having been discharged, the recoveries have now increased to 4,70,192.

According to the media bulletin by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, 46,610 cases are active in the state. A total of 84,524 samples have been tested on Thursday and 62,17,923 samples have been tested till date.

On Thursday, apart from Chennai, 530 cases were reported in Coimbatore, 291 in Salem, 283 in Chengalpet and 239 in Thiruvallur. A total of 18 districts reported less than 1000 cases on Thursday.

So far 22,321 children below the age of 12 and 68418 above 60 years have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu.