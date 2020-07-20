Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Three DMK MLAs test positive for virus in state

The three legislators had been involved in COVID-19 relief work in their respective constituencies. (Representational) The three legislators had been involved in COVID-19 relief work in their respective constituencies. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Three more DMK MLAs in Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of DMK legislators who have tested positive to eight.

P Karthikeyan, MLA for Vellore, R Gandhi, MLA of Ranipet and Krishnagiri MLA Senguttuvan have tested positive for the virus. The three legislators had been involved in COVID-19 relief work in their respective constituencies.

With this, the number of legislators who have tested positive in the state has risen to 17, with four of them serving as ministers in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.