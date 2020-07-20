Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Three DMK MLAs test positive for virus in state
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: The number of legislators who have tested positive in the state has risen to 16, with four of them serving as ministers in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.
The three legislators had been involved in COVID-19 relief work in their respective constituencies. (Representational)
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Three more DMK MLAs in Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of DMK legislators who have tested positive to eight.
P Karthikeyan, MLA for Vellore, R Gandhi, MLA of Ranipet and Krishnagiri MLA Senguttuvan have tested positive for the virus. The three legislators had been involved in COVID-19 relief work in their respective constituencies.
With this, the number of legislators who have tested positive in the state has risen to 17, with four of them serving as ministers in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.
Live Blog
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news
From a family that rears goats, Ganesh worked as Emergency Medical Technician
“Ganesh was terrified from the moment he developed fever and body pain. He was worried for his parents,” recalls Gunasekaran, president of Tirupur’s 108 Ambulance Drivers’ Association. On June 24, the 22-year-old Emergency Medical Technician died soon after testing positive for Covid-19 — one of the few known deaths of an ambulance worker to the disease in the country.
One of the 120 contract employees with the Tirupur district’s 108 ambulance service at Avinashipalayam, Ganesh earned Rs 12,000 per month.
With the source of his infection still untraced, colleagues underlined the risks of their profession at a time when Tamil Nadu accounts for the second-highest Covid-19 caseload in the country, with little security in return.
In the early hours of Friday, Dravidian ideologue and social activist Periyar EV Ramasamy’s statue situated in Sundarapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district was dishonoured by unidentified persons. They had poured saffron paint over the statue and fled the spot.
Virudhachalam tahsildar I Kaviarasu died of COVID-19 on Sunday. The 48-year-old tahsildar who had been undergoing treatment at Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital in Chidambaram after complaining of breathlessness on July 7 was found to be comorbid with acute respiratory distress syndrome, diabetes, obesity and hepatitis B.
Tangedco has announced powercuts in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday to carry out maintenace work.
Here are the areas which will be affected:
Tamil Nadu recorded 4979 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 1,70,693. Among these, Chennai reported 1254 cases, bringing the city's total to 85,859.
Tamil Nadu recorded 78 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 2481. As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 50,294.
Till date, 1,03,907 males, 66,763 females and 23 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
The state discharged 4059 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,17,915.
With three DMK MLAs having tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the total number of legislators who have tested positive in the state has risen to 17.
Here is the full list:
AIADMK - Nine legislators
DMK - Eight legislators
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.