scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal appointed as CoP, Chennai

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 38,889.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: July 1, 2020 9:37:25 am
Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu coronavirus news, TN covid news, TN Covid guidelines, Coronavirus news Around 39 officers have been given new postings across the state while eight DIGs have been promoted as IGs in Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo: Srinu Vasu)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: In a major reshuffle of IPS officers in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Tuesday transferred A K Vishwanathan and appointed Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal as the Commissioner of Police in Chennai. A K Vishwanathan has been appointed as the ADGP for operations and commando force, a post which was previously held by Aggarwal.

Around 39 officers have been given new postings across the state while eight DIGs have been promoted as IGs in Tamil Nadu.

Accounts submitted to the Madras High Court regarding around a dozen victims of alleged torture at the Sathankulam Police Station at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, which is under probe following the death of a father and son, show similarities in their wounds. Following the court’s intervention, the officers at the station are now facing probe in another case of custodial death, involving a 28-year-old, which happened just days before P Jeyaraj and son J Bennix died.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded its highest spike till date with 3,942 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 90,167. Among these, Chennai reported 2,393 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 58,327.

Tamil Nadu recorded 60 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 1,201. As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 38,889. Till date, 55,502 males, 34,644 females and 21 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai, Madurai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

09:34 (IST)01 Jul 2020
State records 3942 cases on Tuesday

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest spike till date with 3,942 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 90,167. Among these, Chennai reported 2,393 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 58,327.

Besides Chennai, 160 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 90 in Kancheepuram, 153 in Thiruvallur, nine in Coimbatore, 65 in Cuddalore, 11 in Dharmapuri, 37 in Dindigul, 19 in Erode, 88 in Kallakurichi, 20 each in Kanyakumari and Tiruppur, six in Krishnagiri, 257 in Madurai, two in Nagapattinam, three in Namakkal, seven in Nilgiris, 36 in Ramanathapuram, 24 in Ranipet, 25 in Salem, 50 in Sivagangai, 11 in Tenkasi, 23 in Thanjavur, 75 in Theni, 22 in Thirupathur, 16 in Thiruvannamalai, 12 in Thiruvarur, 40 in Thoothukudi, 45 in Tirunelveli, 20 in Tiruppur, 40 in Trichy, 70 in Vellore, 47 in Villupuram, 49 in Virudhunagar and one in Karur districts.

Read more

09:32 (IST)01 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock phase 1 and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Thane lockdown, Coronavirus cases, Covid test, Mumbai news, indian express news According to a senior police official, DIG Balakrishnan had ordered to prepare a list of officers who had displayed behavioral issues with the general public. (PTI/Representational Image)

Amid outrage over the custodial deaths of a father-son duo at Thoothkudi police station, the Tamil Nadu police on Monday removed 80 police officers serving in the Trichy range for want of ‘interpersonal skills’ in dealing with the public.

READ | Tamil Nadu custodial death impact: 80 cops to be sent for behaviour correction training

In a Facebook post, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Trichy Range) V Balakrishnan said the officers will be gradually reintegrated into their regular duties after they complete a specially designed course to improve the way they deal with the public.

Also Read | Watch: Former Tamil Nadu MP kicks cop when asked for e-pass at checkpost

With a Siddha ‘add-on’ therapy to allopathic treatment at a government COVID-19 care centre here giving encouraging results, the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) will soon commence a study on 60 coronavirus patients at Vysarpadi in the city.

READ | CCRS to begin study on prophylactic use of Siddha in treating Covid-19

The new clinical trial aims to bring out the efficacy of the Siddha group of medicines and ‘Kabasura kudineer’ as prophylactic designed to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus June 29, 30 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd