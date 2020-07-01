Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal appointed as CoP, Chennai

Around 39 officers have been given new postings across the state while eight DIGs have been promoted as IGs in Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo: Srinu Vasu) Around 39 officers have been given new postings across the state while eight DIGs have been promoted as IGs in Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo: Srinu Vasu)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: In a major reshuffle of IPS officers in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Tuesday transferred A K Vishwanathan and appointed Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal as the Commissioner of Police in Chennai. A K Vishwanathan has been appointed as the ADGP for operations and commando force, a post which was previously held by Aggarwal.

Around 39 officers have been given new postings across the state while eight DIGs have been promoted as IGs in Tamil Nadu.

Accounts submitted to the Madras High Court regarding around a dozen victims of alleged torture at the Sathankulam Police Station at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, which is under probe following the death of a father and son, show similarities in their wounds. Following the court’s intervention, the officers at the station are now facing probe in another case of custodial death, involving a 28-year-old, which happened just days before P Jeyaraj and son J Bennix died.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded its highest spike till date with 3,942 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 90,167. Among these, Chennai reported 2,393 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 58,327.

Tamil Nadu recorded 60 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 1,201. As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 38,889. Till date, 55,502 males, 34,644 females and 21 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.