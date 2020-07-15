Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Naturopathy and yoga treatment provided by 200 experts, says health minister

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,526 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s overall tally to 1,47,324. Tamil Nadu recorded 4,526 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s overall tally to 1,47,324.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government has included yoga and naturopathy in addition to Siddha as add-on therapies for COVID-19 treatment.

Health minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar said in a release on Tuesday, “The patients are being taught simple Yogasanas and pranayama to improve lung health, besides being administered aroma therapy.”

He said that yoga and naturopathy treatment is being provided in government medical college hospitals, government district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals across the state by over 200 experts.

Of the total cases, 1,078 were in Chennai, the city has reported 79,662 cases till date.

As many as 4,743 patients were discharged following treatment and 67 deaths were reported. With Tuesday’s fatalities, the state’s death toll rose to 2,099. Among the deceased, 65 had comorbidities.