Wednesday, July 15, 2020
COVID19
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Naturopathy and yoga treatment provided by 200 experts, says health minister

As many as 7,304 children under the age of twelve, 12207523 between the age group of 13-60 and 17,945 persons above 60 years have tested positive in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: July 15, 2020 10:02:02 am
Tamil Nadu recorded 4,526 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the state's overall tally to 1,47,324.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government has included yoga and naturopathy in addition to Siddha as add-on therapies for COVID-19 treatment.

Health minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar said in a release on Tuesday, “The patients are being taught simple Yogasanas and pranayama to improve lung health, besides being administered aroma therapy.”

He said that yoga and naturopathy treatment is being provided in government medical college hospitals, government district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals across the state by over 200 experts.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 4,526 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s overall tally to 1,47,324. Of the total cases, 1,078 were in Chennai, the city has reported 79,662 cases till date.

As many as 4,743 patients were discharged following treatment and 67 deaths were reported. With Tuesday’s fatalities, the state’s death toll rose to 2,099. Among the deceased, 65 had comorbidities.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai, Madurai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

10:02 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Powercut in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm. Here are the affected areas:

  • Avadi Poompozhil: Parts of Poompozhil Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Hari Krishna Nagar, Christ Colony, Mullai Nagar, Kiruba Nagar, Sudharsan Nagar and Parts of Kannadapalayam.
  • Madhavaram: CMDA Trunk Terminal, Thattankulam Road, SE Koil Street, Anna Street, Rajaji Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Parts of MRH Road, GNT Road, Parts of 200 feet Road, Ganapathi Siva Nagar, V S Mani Nagar, Ponniamman Medu, Prakash Nagar, Majestic Colony, Nethaji Street, Thanikachalam Nagar - E, F Blocks; PRH Road, VOC Street and Munusamy Nagar.
  • MathurParts of 1st Main Road MMDA, Edaima Nagar, Kamarajar Salai, MCG Avenue, CKM Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Venkat Nagar, Aavin Quarters, Milk Colony, Bakthavachalam Nagar, Metro Water Pump House, Assis Nagar - 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; Elliamman Koil Street and Manjambakkam.
  • Avadi Kamaraj: TNHB Kanchipuram Cooperative Bank, TNHB Mosque Street, TNHB Nazareth School, Patel Street, Kamaraj Nagar Main Road - 9th, 10th Streets; Nehru Nagar and Ganapathy Koil Street.
09:46 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Nungambakkam SI is the fourth police personnel to succumb to COVID-19

Sub-Inspector Gurumoorthy (55) attached to Nungambakkam police station in Chennai, died of Covid-19 Tuesday after failing to respond to treatment at Omandurar Government Hospital.

He is the fourth officer in the state to succumb to the virus, following the deaths of S Balamurali, inspector at Mambalam police station, R Manimaran, a special sub-inspector at Pattinampakkam police station and M Nagarajan, a constable at the Vepery police station in Chennai.

Read more

09:37 (IST)15 Jul 2020
TN records 4,526 COVID-19 cases; infection continues to surge in many districts

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,526 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s overall tally to 1,47,324. Of the total cases, 1,078 were in Chennai, the city has reported 79,662 cases till date.

The infection continued to surge in other districts in the state. Madurai reported 450 cases, Thiruvallur recorded 360 fresh cases followed by Virudhunagar with 328. Chengalpattu reported 264 cases and Vellore 194.

Read more

09:26 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

tamil nadu custodial deaths, Sathankulam police station custodial deaths, Jeyaraj and bennicks, tamil nadu police, tn police, Radio Jockey Suchitra’s video narrating in vivid details of the Sathankulam custodial deaths had gone viral on social media.

Based on the request of the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, Southern Railway has extended the suspension of seven special trains running within the state till July 31.

READ | Southern Railway extends suspension of special trains till July 31

Full refund will be given to the passengers who had made advance reservations on these trains. Counter tickets can be refunded up to any time till six months from the date of the journey. However, MGR-Chennai Central- New Delhi- MGR Chennai Central Rajdhani Express will continue to operate.

Radio Jockey Suchitra, who was among the first ones to raise voice against the custodial deaths of a father-son duo in Sathankulam town in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, has taken down the viral video, which garnered close to a million views on social media, after the CB-CID police warned her of legal actions.

READ | Sathankulam custodial deaths: RJ Suchitra deletes viral video, claims police threatened her with arrest

In her video, Suchitra had narrated in vivid detail of how Sathankulam police officials tortured Jeyaraj (62) and Bennicks (32) inside the station. Soon after the video went viral, the issue was debated widely in national television channels.

The Tamil Nadu branch of CB-CID had asked the singer to take down her video, claiming that the incidents she narrated were “falsely exaggerated” and that they were “not backed up by any proof”.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus July 13, 14 Highlights

