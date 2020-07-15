Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Naturopathy and yoga treatment provided by 200 experts, says health minister

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government has included yoga and naturopathy in addition to Siddha as add-on therapies for COVID-19 treatment.
Health minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar said in a release on Tuesday, “The patients are being taught simple Yogasanas and pranayama to improve lung health, besides being administered aroma therapy.”
He said that yoga and naturopathy treatment is being provided in government medical college hospitals, government district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals across the state by over 200 experts.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 4,526 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s overall tally to 1,47,324. Of the total cases, 1,078 were in Chennai, the city has reported 79,662 cases till date.
As many as 4,743 patients were discharged following treatment and 67 deaths were reported. With Tuesday’s fatalities, the state’s death toll rose to 2,099. Among the deceased, 65 had comorbidities.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm. Here are the affected areas:
Sub-Inspector Gurumoorthy (55) attached to Nungambakkam police station in Chennai, died of Covid-19 Tuesday after failing to respond to treatment at Omandurar Government Hospital.
He is the fourth officer in the state to succumb to the virus, following the deaths of S Balamurali, inspector at Mambalam police station, R Manimaran, a special sub-inspector at Pattinampakkam police station and M Nagarajan, a constable at the Vepery police station in Chennai.
The infection continued to surge in other districts in the state. Madurai reported 450 cases, Thiruvallur recorded 360 fresh cases followed by Virudhunagar with 328. Chengalpattu reported 264 cases and Vellore 194.
