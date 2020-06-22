scorecardresearch
Monday, June 22, 2020
COVID19
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: DMK MLA from Rishivandhiyam tests positive; State toll at 757

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded the highest single-day spike till date with 2532 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the state tally to 59, 377.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: June 22, 2020 10:11:24 am
chennai coronavirus, chennai coronavirus cases, chennai coronavirus cases update, coronavirus, coronavirus news, chennai covid 19, chennai news, chennai covid-19 news, tamil nadu coronavirus, tamil nadu covid 19, tamil nadu corona news Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Chennai recorded 1493 cases on Sunday, putting the city’s tally at 41,172. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Vasantham K Karthikeyan, DMK MLA from Rishivandhiyam became the second DMK MLA in the state to test positive for the virus on Sunday.

With this, the number of MLAs in Tamil Nadu who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen to three, after the late Chennai West DMK secretary J Anbazhagan and AIADMK MLA from Sriperumbudur, K Palani. Karthikeyan is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the state recorded the highest single-day spike till date with 2532 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the state tally to 59,377. Of these, Chennai recorded 1493 cases, putting the city’s tally at 41,172.

Tamil Nadu recorded 53 deaths, taking the state toll to 757.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Tamil Nadu as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in four districts and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Bangalore blog

10:11 (IST)22 Jun 2020
68 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities
10:10 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Narayanasamy Balakrishnan passes away

Narayanasamy Balakrishnan, the president of Sundaram Fasterners Ltd passed away on Sunday aged 65. He had been with the company for 12 years at the time of death.

09:34 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram, unlock phase 1 and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

The chief minister added that health department officials were conducting camps in several areas. (File)

The dream of seeing all the Kollywood superstars together in a single frame may have well remained a distant dream hadn’t it been for Madurai-based animator, Kathir Kumaran. Fans have seen them on celluloid risk their lives to battle bad guys, but in the animation video made by the 24-year-old, they swoop in to defeat an invisible enemy — Covid-19.

Watch: Tamil film stars fighting Covid-19 in animation video is a huge draw online

With over a million views on YouTube, the 11-minute video begins with Thalapathy Vijay single-handedly taking on the COVID-19 monsters before requesting his celebrity friends for backup. Soon, Tamil superstars Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram, Karthi, and Dhanush join the fight. The plot twist towards the end has left viewers wanting for more.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami Saturday urged the people of the state to follow the lockdown strictly to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Three districts, including Chennai, are under complete lockdown from June 21 to 28.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM urges people to follow lockdown to curb spread of Covid-19

Addressing the media, the chief minister urged the public to cooperate with the government as much as possible and urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing in public places.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus June 20 Highlights

