Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: DMK MLA from Rishivandhiyam tests positive; State toll at 757

The chief minister added that health department officials were conducting camps in several areas. (File)

The dream of seeing all the Kollywood superstars together in a single frame may have well remained a distant dream hadn’t it been for Madurai-based animator, Kathir Kumaran. Fans have seen them on celluloid risk their lives to battle bad guys, but in the animation video made by the 24-year-old, they swoop in to defeat an invisible enemy — Covid-19.

With over a million views on YouTube, the 11-minute video begins with Thalapathy Vijay single-handedly taking on the COVID-19 monsters before requesting his celebrity friends for backup. Soon, Tamil superstars Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram, Karthi, and Dhanush join the fight. The plot twist towards the end has left viewers wanting for more.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami Saturday urged the people of the state to follow the lockdown strictly to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Three districts, including Chennai, are under complete lockdown from June 21 to 28.

Addressing the media, the chief minister urged the public to cooperate with the government as much as possible and urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing in public places.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus June 20 Highlights