Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: DMK MLA from Rishivandhiyam tests positive; State toll at 757

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Vasantham K Karthikeyan, DMK MLA from Rishivandhiyam became the second DMK MLA in the state to test positive for the virus on Sunday.
With this, the number of MLAs in Tamil Nadu who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen to three, after the late Chennai West DMK secretary J Anbazhagan and AIADMK MLA from Sriperumbudur, K Palani. Karthikeyan is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.
Meanwhile, the state recorded the highest single-day spike till date with 2532 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the state tally to 59,377. Of these, Chennai recorded 1493 cases, putting the city’s tally at 41,172.
Tamil Nadu recorded 53 deaths, taking the state toll to 757.
Narayanasamy Balakrishnan, the president of Sundaram Fasterners Ltd passed away on Sunday aged 65. He had been with the company for 12 years at the time of death.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram, unlock phase 1 and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.