Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: 14-day quarantine for travellers coming to Chennai from TN districts scrapped
Shopping malls, hotels and clubs, which too were reopened saw comparatively less patronage.
After more than five months, the operation of buses resumed across Tamil Nadu to a lukewarm response from passengers. Places of worship, parks, shopping malls, hotels and clubs too reopened on Tuesday. Buses were sanitised before they were brought out of depots, while drivers and conductors started work after a temperature check. At several places, workers offered prayers and broke pumpkins, a customary practice to ward off the evil eye, before hitting the roads.
Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar said only a few people used the services on the opening day, and that more buses would be resumed after looking at people’s response in the days to come. Out of the fleet strength of about 22,000 in state-run transport corporations, 6,090 buses were operated today within the confines of each district. Services are open upto 9 pm, he told reporters.
Shopping malls, hotels and clubs, which too were reopened, saw comparatively less patronage. Parks, however, became lively again with the return of morning walkers and joggers. As a general preventive measure, the government said cross ventilation should be encouraged in all places and temperature setting of air-conditioners should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius.
Karan Acharya, a graphic artist from Bengaluru, has become an internet sensation after several of his digital artworks went viral on social media. The 32-year-old’s muse is the common people. He has the ability to recreate any ordinary picture into a stunning visual art, depicting people as mythological figures or whatever they want to be.
His recent work, wherein he turned a family picture of daily-wage labourers into Lord Krishna’s family, has caught the attention of netizens. So far, the picture has received 24,000 re-tweets and 159.7K likes on Twitter. The artist says he receives 2,000 requests on a daily basis across his Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages. He charges for some of the artworks while others are made free of cost.
The DMK's general council will meet on September 9 to elect its new general secretary and treasurer, two key positions in the Dravidian party that have been lying vacant since March this year. Announcing the convening of the council, DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said the meeting will be held at 10 am through video conferencing and urged all the members to take part in it without fail.
Stalin's decision to finalise the important roles in the party assumes significance as it is vital for him to assign tasks and responsibilities to the leaders ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
The meeting of the general council could not be held in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Stalin had directed party senior and former minister Duraimurugan to continue as party Treasurer. Duraimurugan had resigned as treasurer on March 16 to contest for the post of general secretary which fell vacant following the death of veteran K Anbazhagan on March 7.
Prior to the general council meeting, DMK district secretaries will meet on September 3, Stalin added.
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,928 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,33,969. The total cases included 31 returnees from other countries and states.
Chennai reported 1,084 cases and 22 deaths while the neighbouring districts Chengalpattu (384), Kancheepuram (191) and Tiruvallur (296) added 871 cases and 19 deaths. A total of 2,275 patients were discharged in these regions.
In western regions, there has been a surge in the number of cases. Coimbatore reported 581 cases, followed by Salem with 335. Among the northern districts, Cuddalore (286) cases and Kallakurichi (209) recorded maximum cases.
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,928 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,33,969. The total cases included 31 returnees from other countries and states.
With 96 deaths, the death toll reached 7,418. After as many as 6,031 patients were discharged on Tuesday, the recovery stands at 82.2 per cent. There are still 52,379 active cases in the state.
As per the bulletin issued by the Tamil Nadu Health Department, a total of 19,949 children under the age of 12 are infected by the disease. As many as 3,57,56,629 persons in the age group between 13-60 and 56,454 persons above 60 years have tested positive for Covid-19.
Among the deceased, 92 had co-morbidities. Till date, a total of 7,61,177 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel, and 6,341 of them have tested positive.
The Tamil Nadu assembly session is set to take place at Kalaivanar Arangam in Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai on September 14 due to the pandemic. According to a press release from Raj Bhavan, the session will take place on the third floor of the newly built multi-purpose auditorium at 10 am.
For the first time in 10 years, Tamil Nadu’s Legislative assembly session is taking place outside the historic Fort St.George in Chennai, which is often described as the seat of power. The officials had said that the decision was taken as physical distancing cannot be achieved in the available space at Fort St.George.
Chennai authorities on Tuesday revoked the mandatory 14-day home quarantine norm for people coming to the city from other districts of the state, following a set of similar Covid-19 lockdown relaxations announced by the state government last week.
Those coming to Chennai from other states and abroad will now have to enter a self-imposed home quarantine, instead of the mandatory institutional quarantine that was in place so far.
Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner G Prakash announced both decisions on Tuesday. Stating that authorities have already tested 11 lakh people from the city’s population of roughly 8 million, Prakash said the testing rate is “is about 1.20 lakh tests per million”.
