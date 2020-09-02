Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: 14-day quarantine for travellers coming to Chennai from TN districts scrapped

Those coming to Chennai from other states and abroad will now have to enter a self-imposed home quarantine, instead of the mandatory institutional quarantine that was in place so far.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Chennai authorities on Tuesday revoked the mandatory 14-day home quarantine norm for people coming to the city from other districts of the state, following a set of similar Covid-19 lockdown relaxations announced by the state government last week.

Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner G Prakash announced both decisions on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,928 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,33,969. The total cases included 31 returnees from other countries and states.

With 96 deaths, the death toll reached 7,418. As many as 6,031 patients were discharged on Tuesday.