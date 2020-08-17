scorecardresearch
Monday, August 17, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: TASMAC outlets in Chennai to reopen from August 18

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: The TASMAC outlets will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 7 pm from Monday to Saturday and will remain closed on Sundays.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: August 17, 2020 9:32:27 am
Tamil Nadu govt challenges HC order on closure of Tasmac liquor shopsCustomers will have to adhere to social distancing norms and wear masks while making their purchases. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) outlets in Chennai will be allowed to reopen from Tuesday.

The shops will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 7 pm from Monday to Saturday. Sales will be limited to 500 customers a day, with 500 tokens to be distributed everyday at each outlet. TASMAC outlets present inside malls and containment zones will continue to remain closed.

Customers will have to adhere to social distancing norms and wear a mask while making their purchases. The outlets will remain closed on Sundays.

TASMAC outlets across the state outside Chennai had reopened on May 7.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5950 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 3,38,055. Among these, Chennai reported 1196 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,16,650. Tamil Nadu recorded 125 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 5766.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

09:32 (IST)17 Aug 2020
77 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 77 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 39 departures and 38 arrivals scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:27 (IST)17 Aug 2020
State records 5950 cases, 125 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 5950 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 3,38,055. Among these, Chennai reported 1196 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,16,650.

Tamil Nadu recorded 125 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 5766. 17 of them had no comorbidities. The state discharged 6019 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,78,270.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 54,019. Till date, 2,03,838 males, 1,34,188 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 35,81,939 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 68,444 samples having been sent today.

09:24 (IST)17 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

The 39-year-old MS Dhoni had on Saturday taken to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday hailed former Indian captain M S Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, describing him as “captaincool” and said his name will be etched in history.

READ | MS Dhoni’s name will be etched in history: Tamil Nadu CM

“#MSDhoni’s name will be etched in history for leading the Indian cricket team in 331 international matches and for being the only #captaincool to win 3 championships for the nation,” Palaniswami said.

DMK President M K Stalin said the era of Dhoni will be missed and credited his “agile leadership.” Stalin also took to the micro-blogging site, where he shared a picture of Dhoni shaking hands with late DMK President and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The Muslim couple from Tamil Nadu last saw or talked to their children — a son, 11, and daughter, 9 — in August 2015, when the Birmingham City Council authorities took them away, into foster care. The only information they have had since is that the two are in the care of a Pakistani family. Now, the 51-year-old father and his wife, 46, are waging a legal battle, aided by the Consulate General of India in Birmingham, to not just get back their children but to also ensure that the authorities don’t make them British citizens.

READ | Indian couple in 4-year legal fight with UK city council for their children

On August 6, a UK Court of Appeal judgment concluded that the Birmingham Children’s Trust must seek the court’s approval before any attempt to apply for British citizenship for the children. “Changing a child’s citizenship is a momentous step with profound and enduring consequences,” the court said.

