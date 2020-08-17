Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: TASMAC outlets in Chennai to reopen from August 18

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) outlets in Chennai will be allowed to reopen from Tuesday.
The shops will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 7 pm from Monday to Saturday. Sales will be limited to 500 customers a day, with 500 tokens to be distributed everyday at each outlet. TASMAC outlets present inside malls and containment zones will continue to remain closed.
Customers will have to adhere to social distancing norms and wear a mask while making their purchases. The outlets will remain closed on Sundays.
TASMAC outlets across the state outside Chennai had reopened on May 7.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5950 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 3,38,055. Among these, Chennai reported 1196 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,16,650. Tamil Nadu recorded 125 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 5766.
A total of 77 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 39 departures and 38 arrivals scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tamil Nadu recorded 5950 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 3,38,055. Among these, Chennai reported 1196 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,16,650.
Tamil Nadu recorded 125 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 5766. 17 of them had no comorbidities. The state discharged 6019 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,78,270.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 54,019. Till date, 2,03,838 males, 1,34,188 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 35,81,939 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 68,444 samples having been sent today.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.