Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: TASMAC outlets in Chennai to reopen from August 18

Customers will have to adhere to social distancing norms and wear masks while making their purchases. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) outlets in Chennai will be allowed to reopen from Tuesday.

The shops will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 7 pm from Monday to Saturday. Sales will be limited to 500 customers a day, with 500 tokens to be distributed everyday at each outlet. TASMAC outlets present inside malls and containment zones will continue to remain closed.

Customers will have to adhere to social distancing norms and wear a mask while making their purchases. The outlets will remain closed on Sundays.

TASMAC outlets across the state outside Chennai had reopened on May 7.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5950 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 3,38,055. Among these, Chennai reported 1196 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,16,650. Tamil Nadu recorded 125 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 5766.