Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: 5 policemen in Tamil Nadu have succumbed to COVID-19 till date

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: A total of five police personnel in the state have succumbed to the virus after Pandi Muni, a Special SI attached to a police station in Kundrathur in Chennai, succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Nandanam for treatment after testing positive, where he died after failing to respond to the treatment.
Pandi Muni is the fifth police personnel in Tamil Nadu to succumb to the virus following the deaths of S Balamurali, inspector at Mambalam police station, R Manimaran, a special sub-inspector at Pattinampakkam police station, M Nagarajan, a constable at the Vepery police station and Gurumoorthy, SI at Nungambakkam police station in Chennai.
Meanwhile, a total of 5,684 fresh Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday bringing its total numbers of cases to 2,79,144 and death toll to 4,571 deaths. With 1,091 new cases, Chennai’s tally reached 1,06,096.
As many as 6,272 patients were discharged following treatment. The number of active cases stood at 53,486. So far, 5,07,092 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 5,718 have tested positive.
A total of 60 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 30 arrivals and 30 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
A total of 5,684 fresh Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday bringing its total numbers of cases to 2,79,144 and death toll to 4,571 deaths.
With 1,091 new cases, Chennai’s tally reached 1,06,096. Neighbouring districts Chengalpattu (408), Kancheepuram (336) and Thiruvallur (320) continued to report maximum cases across the state. Madurai, where there had been a surge in the number of cases for the past couple of weeks, reported 101 cases on Thursday.
Read more
A total of 5,684 fresh Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday bringing its total numbers of cases to 2,79,144 and death toll to 4,571 deaths.
As many as 6,272 patients were discharged following treatment. The number of active cases stood at 53,486.
Tamil Nadu has 126 testing facilities of which 61 are run by the state government. Including yesterday's tally of 67,153, a total of 30,20,714 samples have been tested till date in Tamil Nadu.
So far, 5,07,092 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 5,718 have tested positive.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.