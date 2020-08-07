scorecardresearch
Friday, August 07, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: 5 policemen in Tamil Nadu have succumbed to COVID-19 till date

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: A total of 30,20,714 samples have been tested till date in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: August 7, 2020 10:01:34 am
Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu coronavirus news, TN covid news, TN Covid guidelines, Coronavirus news Thousands of police personnel in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for the virus, with most of them having recovered and rejoined the force. (Express Photo: Srinu Vasu)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: A total of five police personnel in the state have succumbed to the virus after Pandi Muni, a Special SI attached to a police station in Kundrathur in Chennai, succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Nandanam for treatment after testing positive, where he died after failing to respond to the treatment.

Pandi Muni is the fifth police personnel in Tamil Nadu to succumb to the virus following the deaths of S Balamurali, inspector at Mambalam police station, R Manimaran, a special sub-inspector at Pattinampakkam police station, M Nagarajan, a constable at the Vepery police station and Gurumoorthy, SI at Nungambakkam police station in Chennai.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,684 fresh Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday bringing its total numbers of cases to 2,79,144 and death toll to 4,571 deaths. With 1,091 new cases, Chennai’s tally reached 1,06,096.

As many as 6,272 patients were discharged following treatment. The number of active cases stood at 53,486. So far, 5,07,092 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 5,718 have tested positive.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

10:01 (IST)07 Aug 2020
60 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 60 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 30 arrivals and 30 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:15 (IST)07 Aug 2020
Chennai, Chengalpattu report highest cases among districts

A total of 5,684 fresh Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday bringing its total numbers of cases to 2,79,144 and death toll to 4,571 deaths.

With 1,091 new cases, Chennai’s tally reached 1,06,096. Neighbouring districts Chengalpattu (408), Kancheepuram (336) and Thiruvallur (320) continued to report maximum cases across the state. Madurai, where there had been a surge in the number of cases for the past couple of weeks, reported 101 cases on Thursday.

Read more

09:14 (IST)07 Aug 2020
TN reports 5,684 fresh Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths

A total of 5,684 fresh Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday bringing its total numbers of cases to 2,79,144 and death toll to 4,571 deaths.

As many as 6,272 patients were discharged following treatment. The number of active cases stood at 53,486.

Tamil Nadu has 126 testing facilities of which 61 are run by the state government. Including yesterday's tally of 67,153, a total of 30,20,714 samples have been tested till date in Tamil Nadu.

So far, 5,07,092 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 5,718 have tested positive.

Read more

09:14 (IST)07 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

“The AIADMK government continuing to have it with an ulterior motive will not be a solution for the affected people”, said Stalin

DMK President M K Stalin Thursday asked the AIADMK government not to create an “artificial barrier” for travel by people and demanded immediate cancellation of the e-pass system for inter-district journey.

READ | DMK urges govt to cancel e-pass system

Applications seeking passes even for emergencies have been rejected many times, though the government had said permission would be given for inter-district travel for medical emergencies, deaths and marriages, he alleged adding “the e-pass system in the AIADMK government is a big failure.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday rejected the three-language policy proposed by the Union government in the National Education Policy (NEP) and said the state will not deviate from its two-language policy, being followed for decades.

READ | ‘Tamil Nadu will never allow three-language policy’: CM Palaniswami rejects NEP proposal

“Tamil Nadu will never allow the Centre’s three-language policy. The state will continue with its dual language policy (of Tamil and English),” he said in a statement. Calling the Centre’s plan “painful and saddening”, Palaniswami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reconsider the three-language formula and allow states to implement their own policies on the subject.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus August 5, 6 Highlights

