Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: 5 policemen in Tamil Nadu have succumbed to COVID-19 till date

Thousands of police personnel in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for the virus, with most of them having recovered and rejoined the force. (Express Photo: Srinu Vasu) Thousands of police personnel in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for the virus, with most of them having recovered and rejoined the force. (Express Photo: Srinu Vasu)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: A total of five police personnel in the state have succumbed to the virus after Pandi Muni, a Special SI attached to a police station in Kundrathur in Chennai, succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Nandanam for treatment after testing positive, where he died after failing to respond to the treatment.

Pandi Muni is the fifth police personnel in Tamil Nadu to succumb to the virus following the deaths of S Balamurali, inspector at Mambalam police station, R Manimaran, a special sub-inspector at Pattinampakkam police station, M Nagarajan, a constable at the Vepery police station and Gurumoorthy, SI at Nungambakkam police station in Chennai.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,684 fresh Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday bringing its total numbers of cases to 2,79,144 and death toll to 4,571 deaths. With 1,091 new cases, Chennai’s tally reached 1,06,096.

As many as 6,272 patients were discharged following treatment. The number of active cases stood at 53,486. So far, 5,07,092 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 5,718 have tested positive.