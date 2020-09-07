Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Chennai Metro services, inter-district buses and passenger trains resume today

Train services will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Metro services in Chennai have resumed today after five months. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a set of guidelines for passengers, which are in compliance with the Unlock 4 order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Train services will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm. The Blue Line which connects Airport Metro and Washermanpet Metro Station will commence from today while the Green Line, which connects St Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro, will start functioning from September 9.

All the trains and stations will be disinfected frequently for the safety and security of passengers. The platform management staff will be deployed at stations to ensure social distancing and safe de-boarding of passengers. Face masks are compulsory at all times in all CMRL premises. CMRL said face mask and shield, gloves, and medical PPE, etc, will be arranged for frontline passenger handling staff.

Passengers will be subjected to thermal screening at the entry-level. Symptomatic passengers or those having high temperature will not be allowed to use metro train services. Social sticker markings to be placed at all passenger moving/waiting areas at station premises.

Inter-district bus transport and passenger train services within Tamil Nadu have also resumed from today. Both private and public bus operators will resume service. Suburban train services, which were stopped from March across the country, continue to be barred.