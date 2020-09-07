scorecardresearch
Monday, September 07, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Chennai Metro services, inter-district buses and passenger trains resume today

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: Face masks are compulsory at all times in all CMRL premises. CMRL said face mask and shield, gloves, and medical PPE, etc, will be arranged for frontline passenger handling staff.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: September 7, 2020 9:38:21 am
chennai metro, chennai metro restart guidelines, metro restart guidelines, chennai metro restart safety guidelines, chennai metro timings, chennai metro rail limited, cmrl timing, chennai newsTrain services will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Metro services in Chennai have resumed today after five months. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a set of guidelines for passengers, which are in compliance with the Unlock 4 order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Train services will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm. The Blue Line which connects Airport Metro and Washermanpet Metro Station will commence from today while the Green Line, which connects St Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro, will start functioning from September 9.

Passengers will be subjected to thermal screening at the entry-level. Symptomatic passengers or those having high temperature will not be allowed to use metro train services. Social sticker markings to be placed at all passenger moving/waiting areas at station premises.

Inter-district bus transport and passenger train services within Tamil Nadu have also resumed from today. Both private and public bus operators will resume service. Suburban train services, which were stopped from March across the country, continue to be barred.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock 4 and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:38 (IST)07 Sep 2020
CMRL to have contactless screening of passengers

Baggers will be scanned in Bagger Scanner and passengers shall pass through DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detectors) for contactless screening. All human contact areas- lift buttons, escalators hand rails, customer handling points to be disinfected frequently.

Contactless frisking of passengers will be undertaken. Passengers are advised to use Arogya Sethu app before entering the metro stations.

09:37 (IST)07 Sep 2020
PPE, face mask, gloves for frontline staff at CMRL

The CMRL said all the trains and stations will be disinfected frequently for the safety and security of passengers. The platform management staff will be deployed at stations to ensure social distancing and safe de-boarding of passengers.

Face masks are compulsory at all times in all CMRL premises. CMRL said face mask and shield, gloves, and medical PPE, etc, will be arranged for frontline passenger handling staff. The passengers will be subjected to thermal screening at the entry-level. Symptomatic passengers or those having high temperature will not be allowed to use metro train services. Social sticker markings to be placed at all passenger moving/waiting areas at station premises.

According to CMRL, seats and station platforms have been marked X to indicate where passengers can sit/stand to ensure physical distancing. Two entrances of the Metro stations will be opened initially. And based on demand, the opening of other entrances of the stations will be explored. Lifts shall be shared only with 2 to 3 persons at a time and usage of lifts shall be encouraged for aged and persons with disabilities only.

09:36 (IST)07 Sep 2020
Chennai Metro services resume along Blue Line

Metro services in Chennai have resumed today after five months. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a set of guidelines for passengers, which are in compliance with the Unlock 4 order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The CMRL officials said the air conditioning in trains and stations shall be run following protocols prescribed by CPWD/ISHARE (Indian society for refrigeration and air-conditioning). Passengers are advised to stand on alternate steps on escalators.

09:35 (IST)07 Sep 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Lockdown, Chennai, Railway Station Passengers purchase tickets at a railway station in Chennai as train services are set to resume from September 7. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Friday promulgated an ordinance making violation of Covid-19 lockdown guidelines and preventive measures, like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, compoundable offences. Based on the proposal sent by the state government, Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020 to carry out amendments to the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1939).

READ | Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Wrap: Governor promulgates ordinance to make lockdown violations compoundable offences

The government on Friday also released details about the fine to be levied on the lockdown violators. Those who violate quarantine measures will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. For not wearing masks, one has to pay Rs 200, and if found spitting in public places, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed. If anyone is found violating the SOPs in salons and spas, gymnasium, commercial establishments or any other such places, they will need to pay Rs 5,000 as a fine amount.

Also Read | ‘I wanted to step out, help people’: Meet Veeralakshmi, first woman ambulance pilot in Tamil Nadu

According to CMRL, seats and station platforms have been marked X to indicate where passengers can sit/stand to ensure physical distancing. Two entrances of the Metro stations will be opened initially. And based on demand, the opening of other entrances of the stations will be explored. Lifts shall be shared only with 2 to 3 persons at a time and usage of lifts shall be encouraged for aged and persons with disabilities only.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus September 4, 5 Highlights

