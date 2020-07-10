Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Central team reviews COVID-19 situation in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: A Central team led by a senior official of the Union Health and Family Welfare department reviewed the pandemic situation in Chennai on Thursday.
Led by Additional Secretary of Union Health and Family Welfare Department Aarti Ahuja, the team held discussions with state Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior officials.
The team visited the exclusive Covid-19 hospital at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate and inspected the Covid-19 facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, a designated Covid-19 treatment facility and government Covid-19 facilities at Guindy.
Meanwhile, as many as 4,231 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tami Nadu on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,26,581. In Chennai, cases continued to witness a fall in comparison with previous days. With 1,216 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 73,728 cases have been reported in the city till date.
The death toll reached 1,765 after 65 deaths were reported Thursday. Among the deceased, seven had no co-morbidities. The total number of recovered patients increased to 78,161 with another 3,994 discharges Thursday.
Following heavy showers in Chennai early Friday morning, Chromepet recorded the highest rainfall with over 100 mm of rain received in the area. According to private weather blogger Tamil Nadu weatherman, Meenambakkam received 83 mm of rainfall, Anna University recorded 65 mm and Kolapakkam recorded 61 mm of rainfall.
Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Virnjipuram in Vellore recorded 116 mm of rainfall, Natham in Dindigul recorded 53 mm, Virudhachalam in Cuddalore received 45 mm and Harur in Dharmapuri recorded 40 mm.
Parts of Chennai and Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall early Friday morning. According to private weather blogger Tamil Nadu Weatherman, high intensity rains were witnessed in the suburbs of Central and South Chennai.
Though there has been a drop in the number of cases in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, there has been a surge in other districts and some of the districts like Thiruvallur (364), Virudhunagar (289), Madurai (261) Kallakurichi (231), Thoothukudi (191), etc. Chengalpattu, which saw a dip in cases yesterday, reported 169 cases. A total of 145 returnees have tested positive. This included 30 persons from Karnataka. Till July 9, a total of 3,35,739 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 4,175 of them have tested positive.
