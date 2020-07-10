Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Central team reviews COVID-19 situation in Chennai

In Chennai, cases continued to witness a fall in comparison with previous days. (PTI) In Chennai, cases continued to witness a fall in comparison with previous days. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: A Central team led by a senior official of the Union Health and Family Welfare department reviewed the pandemic situation in Chennai on Thursday.

Led by Additional Secretary of Union Health and Family Welfare Department Aarti Ahuja, the team held discussions with state Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior officials.

The team visited the exclusive Covid-19 hospital at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate and inspected the Covid-19 facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, a designated Covid-19 treatment facility and government Covid-19 facilities at Guindy.

Meanwhile, as many as 4,231 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tami Nadu on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,26,581. In Chennai, cases continued to witness a fall in comparison with previous days. With 1,216 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 73,728 cases have been reported in the city till date.

The death toll reached 1,765 after 65 deaths were reported Thursday. Among the deceased, seven had no co-morbidities. The total number of recovered patients increased to 78,161 with another 3,994 discharges Thursday.