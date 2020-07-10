scorecardresearch
Friday, July 10, 2020
COVID19
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Central team reviews COVID-19 situation in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: There are 46,652 active cases in Tamil Nadu currently.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: July 10, 2020 9:54:53 am
coronavirus, Coronavirus India Lockdown, covid 19, coronavirus travel ban, Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases, covid 19 india, covid 19 preparation, covid 19 vaccine, covid 19 testing , indian express In Chennai, cases continued to witness a fall in comparison with previous days. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: A Central team led by a senior official of the Union Health and Family Welfare department reviewed the pandemic situation in Chennai on Thursday.

Led by Additional Secretary of Union Health and Family Welfare Department Aarti Ahuja, the team held discussions with state Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior officials.

The team visited the exclusive Covid-19 hospital at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate and inspected the Covid-19 facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, a designated Covid-19 treatment facility and government Covid-19 facilities at Guindy.

Meanwhile, as many as 4,231 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tami Nadu on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,26,581. In Chennai, cases continued to witness a fall in comparison with previous days. With 1,216 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 73,728 cases have been reported in the city till date.

The death toll reached 1,765 after 65 deaths were reported Thursday. Among the deceased, seven had no co-morbidities. The total number of recovered patients increased to 78,161 with another 3,994 discharges Thursday.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai, Madurai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

09:54 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Chromepet in Chennai records over 100 mm of rainfall

Following heavy showers in Chennai early Friday morning, Chromepet recorded the highest rainfall with over 100 mm of rain received in the area. According to private weather blogger Tamil Nadu weatherman, Meenambakkam received 83 mm of rainfall, Anna University recorded 65 mm and Kolapakkam recorded 61 mm of rainfall. 

Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Virnjipuram in Vellore recorded 116 mm of rainfall, Natham in Dindigul recorded 53 mm, Virudhachalam in Cuddalore received 45 mm and Harur in Dharmapuri recorded 40 mm.

09:51 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Parts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu receive heavy rainfall

Parts of Chennai and Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall early Friday morning. According to private weather blogger Tamil Nadu Weatherman, high intensity rains were witnessed in the suburbs of Central and South Chennai. 

09:33 (IST)10 Jul 2020
4,231 cases reported in TN, cases continue to fall in Chennai

As many as 4,231 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tami Nadu on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,26,581. In Chennai, cases continued to witness a fall in comparison with previous days. With 1,216 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 73,728 cases have been reported in the city till date.

Though there has been a drop in the number of cases in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, there has been a surge in other districts and some of the districts like Thiruvallur (364), Virudhunagar (289), Madurai (261) Kallakurichi (231), Thoothukudi (191), etc. Chengalpattu, which saw a dip in cases yesterday, reported 169 cases. A total of 145 returnees have tested positive. This included 30 persons from Karnataka. Till July 9, a total of 3,35,739 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 4,175 of them have tested positive.

09:32 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said Siddha is an add-on therapy.

The Siddha practice of medicine is drawing attention in Tamil Nadu after the state government authorised its use in Covid-19 treatment. There are two centres, both in Chennai, offering this therapy and the state government is now planning to expand it beyond the city.

READ | Siddha therapy in focus as Tamil Nadu govt authorises use in Covid treatment

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said Siddha is an add-on therapy and one of the many preventive methods. “Those who are not showing full-fledged infection, empirically opt for Siddha therapy. We are closely monitoring the Siddha centres in Chennai, those who need oxygen supply are immediately shifted to government hospitals. We are planning to set up Siddha centres across the state,” he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu bars Friends of Police for its alleged involvement in Sathankulam custodial deaths

In a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Police have decided to shorten the waiting time for commuters at major signals. As a trial run, the waiting time has been reduced to 60 seconds in 10 major signals in Chennai. The initiative will soon be implemented in 400 signals across the city.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus July 8, 9 Highlights

