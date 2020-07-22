scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
COVID19
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: As anti-Covid measure, public entry to Kasimedu fishing harbour banned

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: A total of 4,894 persons were discharged Tuesday taking the number of recoveries to 1,26,670. There are 51,344 active cases in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: July 22, 2020 9:26:09 am
Chennai water crisis brings Kasimedu residents to their knees Traders will be allowed to enter the harbour only in batches of 150 people, with each group being allowed once the previous batch has completed its purchases. Shivani Ramakrishnan

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday announced that the general public will not be allowed to enter Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai to buy fish, effective from today as a part of anti-Covid measures.

Further, several regulations such as a fixed time slot for sale by fishermen to vendors between 3 am and 8 am have been introduced against the backdrop of people thronging the harbour to buy fish, often flouting social distancing norms.

As per decisions taken at a high-level meeting by top officials and representatives of mechanised boats association and traders, only 50 to 70 boats will be allowed to go fishing per day from the harbour, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said.

Meanwhile, as many as 4,965 fresh Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 1,80,643.

Chennai recorded 1130 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 14,952.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities.

09:26 (IST)22 Jul 2020
Only 50 to 70 boats allowed to go fishing per day: D Jayakumar

The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday announced that the general public will not be allowed to enter Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai to buy fish, effective from today as a part of anti-Covid measures. As per decisions taken at a high-level meeting by top officials and representatives of mechanised boats association and traders, only 50 to 70 boats will be allowed to go fishing per day from the harbour, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said.

“The general public shall not be allowed to enter the harbour under any circumstances to buy fish,” he said in a statement. Permission will be given only to 50 mechanised boats to sell their catch at the landing site and sale by fishermen to vendors will be limited to five hours from 3 am to 8 am.

Traders will be allowed to enter the harbour only in batches of 150 people, with each group being allowed once the previous batch has completed its purchases.

09:12 (IST)22 Jul 2020
4,965 fresh Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths reported on Tuesday

As many as 4,965 fresh Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 1,80,643.

Chennai recorded 1130 cases, taking its tally to 14,952. Apart from Chennai, Thiruvallur (366), Virudhunagar (360), Thoothukudi (269), Kancheepuram (262) and Chengalpet (256) reported the maximum cases on Tuesday.

A total of 4,894 persons were discharged yesterday, taking the number of recoveries to 1,26,670. There are 51,344 active cases in the state. So far, 9028 children under the age of 12 have tested positive for Covid-19.

09:11 (IST)22 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

chennai lockdown guidelines, chennai lockdown latest guidelines, tamil nadu lockdown guidelines, chennai coronavirus, tamil nadu coronavirus, chennai city news Among Chennai’s 15 zones, Royapuram (Zone 5), Anna Nagar (Zone 8), Teynampet (Zone 9), Tondiarpet (Zone 4), and Kodambakkam (Zone 10) are the most affected areas.

Aggressive and focused testing has helped Chennai control the spread of Covid-19, the city’s corporation officials said. Positive cases are identified at an early stage, they say, with the help of door to door surveillance and fever camps. The corporation has introduced mobile testing centers in densely populated areas to identify potential cases and avoid unnecessary movement of asymptomatic patients.

READ | How is Chennai faring in its fight against Covid?

According to the data released by the GCC, a total of 20,071 fever camps have been conducted from May 8 till July 20. As many as 12,22,931 have attended and 65,159 symptomatic cases were Identified and tested for Covid-19. Swab tests were taken from 60,170 people. Tondiarpet, which has reported 8,750 Covid-19 cases, has the highest recovery rate of 89 per cent among all 15 zones. There are still 807 active cases in the zone.

Also Read | COVID-19: Sole breadwinner dead at 22, TN family says has got no aid

Four members of the family of Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

READ | TN Health Secretary’s family tests positive

While Radhakrishnan tested negative, his wife, son, father-in-law and mother-in-law tested positive and are currently undergoing treatment at the Kings Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research at Guindy, Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus July 20, 21 Highlights

