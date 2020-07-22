Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: As anti-Covid measure, public entry to Kasimedu fishing harbour banned

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday announced that the general public will not be allowed to enter Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai to buy fish, effective from today as a part of anti-Covid measures.
Further, several regulations such as a fixed time slot for sale by fishermen to vendors between 3 am and 8 am have been introduced against the backdrop of people thronging the harbour to buy fish, often flouting social distancing norms.
As per decisions taken at a high-level meeting by top officials and representatives of mechanised boats association and traders, only 50 to 70 boats will be allowed to go fishing per day from the harbour, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said.
Meanwhile, as many as 4,965 fresh Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 1,80,643.
Chennai recorded 1130 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 14,952.
