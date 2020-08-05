scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases on the decline after TN records 5,063 cases, Chennai reports 1,023 cases

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: August 5, 2020 9:45:27 am
T Nagar, Chennai, COVID-19, Chennai Traffic Chennai reported 1,023 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,04,027. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5,063 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the state tally to 2,68,285. Cases have been on the decline in the state for the past one week, with less than 6000 cases having been recorded every day for the past six days. Among these, Chennai reported 1,023 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,04,027.

Tamil Nadu recorded 108 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 4,349. Ninety nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 28,92,395 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 55,122 samples sent Saturday.

The state discharged 6,501 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,08,784.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

09:45 (IST)05 Aug 2020
54 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 54 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 27 arrivals and 27 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:33 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Chennai, Virudhunagar, Thiruvallur report highest cases among districts

Besides Chennai, 245 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 220 in Kancheepuram, 358 in Thiruvallur, 49 in Ariyalur, 228 in Coimbatore, 264 in Cuddalore, two in Dharmapuri, 64 in Dindigul, 20 in Erode, 149 in Kallakurichi, 128 in Kanyakumari, 25 each in Karur and Krishnagiri, 40 in Madurai, 55 in Nagapattinam, 39 in Namakkal, 14 in Nilgiris, four in Perambalur, 41 in Pudukottai, 47 in Ramanathapuram, 79 in Ranipet, 62 in Salem, 141 in Sivagangai, 45 in Tenkasi, 93 in Thanjavur, 292 in Theni, 66 in Thirupathur, 132 in Thiruvannamalai, 31 in Thiruvarur, 189 in Thoothukudi, 155 in Tirunelveli, eight in Tiruppur, 83 in Trichy, 160 in Vellore, 50 in Villupuram and 424 in Virudhunagar.

09:25 (IST)05 Aug 2020
State tally crosses 2.6 lakh

09:24 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

National Education Policy, Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu on 3 language policy, 3 language policy in Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu NEP protests EPS said both MGR and Jayalalithaa had fought against the imposition of Hindi. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday rejected the three-language policy proposed by the Union government in the National Education Policy (NEP) and said the state will not deviate from its two-language policy, being followed for decades.

READ | ‘Tamil Nadu will never allow three-language policy’: CM Palaniswami rejects NEP proposal

“Tamil Nadu will never allow the Centre’s three-language policy. The state will continue with its dual language policy (of Tamil and English),” he said in a statement. Calling the Centre’s plan “painful and saddening”, Palaniswami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reconsider the three-language formula and allow states to implement their own policies on the subject.

Also Read | 20 held for violence in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district

The Tamil Nadu Police is investigating if a man who died a month ago in Coimbatore was wanted Sri Lankan druglord Maddumage Chandana Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka. Lokka, 35, had gone missing from Sri Lanka in 2017 and is believed to have been living in the state for the past year.

READ | Month after man died, Tamil Nadu cops probe if he was Lanka druglord

The police inquiry was sparked off by a query by a journalist over a media report in Lanka, saying Lokka had been poisoned by a rival Bengaluru-based gang and his body brought to Coimbatore.

