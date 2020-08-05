Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases on the decline after TN records 5,063 cases, Chennai reports 1,023 cases

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5,063 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the state tally to 2,68,285. Cases have been on the decline in the state for the past one week, with less than 6000 cases having been recorded every day for the past six days. Among these, Chennai reported 1,023 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,04,027.
Tamil Nadu recorded 108 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 4,349. Ninety nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 55,152. Till date, 1,62,476 males, 1,05,782 females and 27 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 28,92,395 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 55,122 samples sent Saturday.
The state discharged 6,501 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,08,784.
A total of 54 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 27 arrivals and 27 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Besides Chennai, 245 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 220 in Kancheepuram, 358 in Thiruvallur, 49 in Ariyalur, 228 in Coimbatore, 264 in Cuddalore, two in Dharmapuri, 64 in Dindigul, 20 in Erode, 149 in Kallakurichi, 128 in Kanyakumari, 25 each in Karur and Krishnagiri, 40 in Madurai, 55 in Nagapattinam, 39 in Namakkal, 14 in Nilgiris, four in Perambalur, 41 in Pudukottai, 47 in Ramanathapuram, 79 in Ranipet, 62 in Salem, 141 in Sivagangai, 45 in Tenkasi, 93 in Thanjavur, 292 in Theni, 66 in Thirupathur, 132 in Thiruvannamalai, 31 in Thiruvarur, 189 in Thoothukudi, 155 in Tirunelveli, eight in Tiruppur, 83 in Trichy, 160 in Vellore, 50 in Villupuram and 424 in Virudhunagar.
