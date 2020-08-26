scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Recovery rate continues to rise in TN after recoveries cross 3.3 lakh

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: August 26, 2020 9:38:01 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, Tamil Nadu news, highest one-day rise in Tamil Nadu, Chennai coronavirus cases, covid 19 india tracker, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, coronavirus india live news, coronavirus in india, coronavirus in india latest news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus india update, coronavirus india state wiseAccording to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 43,46,861 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,221 samples having been sent yesterday.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,128. Till date, 2,36,294 males, 1,54,980 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

09:38 (IST)26 Aug 2020
76 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 76 flights will operate between Chennai and major cities today, with 38 departures and 38 arrivals scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:34 (IST)26 Aug 2020
TN records 5937 positive cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 5937 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 3,91,303. Tamil Nadu recorded 107 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 6721.

09:31 (IST)26 Aug 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

fishermen, fishermen deaths, tamil Nadu, tamil nadu fishermen, Tamil Nadu fishermen death, Palaniswami, Tamil nadu CM, Tamil nadu CM on fishermen, fishermen families solatium, tn news, india ews, indian express news Palaniswami has been careful to maintain most of the popular social welfare schemes launched by his predecessors, like the Rs 2,000 pongal dole. (PTI)

With just about a year left for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, a rift has started emerging between the ruling AIADMK and the BJP. How this will impact the late J Jayalalithaa’s party as it tries to hold on to power for a third consecutive term depends on many factors including the plans of the national party and the re-entry of ousted party general secretary V K Sasikala, expected to walk out of prison in the next three months or so.

READ | Explained: Why, ahead of TN Assembly polls, the AIADMK govt is nervous about BJP

To start with, the party unity has been impacted by then CM O Panneerselvam’s attempt to wrest power from Sasikala soon after Jayalalithaa’s death. There is already chatter on who will become then next chief minister — Palaniswami or Panneerselvam. Many top leaders confirm that despite this confusion, Palaniswami will remain the party’s man for the top job.

Also Read | AIADMK ministers seek second state capital in Tamil Nadu

A fresh sign of discord is showing among AIADMK ministers over the demand for a second capital for Tamil Nadu to ensure administrative efficiency. Political observers believe the state government has taken a leaf out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, which has approved a three-capital plan.

