Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Recovery rate continues to rise in TN after recoveries cross 3.3 lakh

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 43,46,861 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 70,221 samples having been sent yesterday.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 5937 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 3,91,303. Tamil Nadu recorded 107 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 6721.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,128. Till date, 2,36,294 males, 1,54,980 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

The state discharged 6998 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 3,32,454.