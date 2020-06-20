scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 20, 2020
COVID19
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Anbazhagan tests positive; 1322 fresh cases on Day 1 of lockdown in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: After 1,322 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Chennai, the city’s tally rose to 38,327. The state’s death toll climbed to 666 after it reported 41 deaths on Friday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: June 20, 2020 9:32:52 am
Chennai Lockdown, Tamil Nadu, Chennai Coronavirus, Chennai Police Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: After 1,322 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Chennai, the city’s tally rose to 38,327. . Express Photo

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: K P Anbazhagan, the state Minister for Higher Education tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. On Thursday, the minister had gone to a hospital for check-up. After denying that he had tested positive, the minister confirmed the same on Friday.

The minister is one of the six ministers in Chennai who have been tasked with overseeing COVID-19 relief work across the 15 zones in Chennai. Anbazhagan is in charge of Adyar (Zone 13), Perungudi (Zone 14) and Sholinganallur (Zone 15).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day taking the tally to 54,449. The total number of cases on Friday included 40 returnees from other countries and states.

The number of active cases stood at 23,509.

After 1,322 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Chennai, the city’s tally rose to 38,327. The state’s death toll climbed to 666 after it reported 41 deaths on Friday.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Tamil Nadu as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in four districts and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Bangalore blog

09:32 (IST)20 Jun 2020
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Police set up check points, use drones to monitor in Chennai

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts went under a strict 12-day lockdown from Friday. The lockdown, which will end on June 30, was imposed in a bid to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases in the four districts.

In Chennai, 288 check points were set up by the Greater Chennai Police to carry out vehicle checks. Only those with a valid pass or ID card will be allowed to travel around the city during the lockdown.

09:28 (IST)20 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram, unlock phase 1 and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

The shops will be closed during the lcokdown. Express Photo: Partha Paul

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced on Friday that all meat (chicken, mutton, beef and fish) stalls and slaughter houses in Chennai, which are operating under the GCC limits, will be closed until June 30.

A Tamil Nadu government order amending the English spelling of 1,018 cities and places or giving them a totally new official name has been withdrawn on Thursday following criticism from many language experts, historians and many Tamil people on social media for failing to keep a standard in the transliteration and new spellings.

When social media accused that it was a diversionary tactic from the charges of hiding over 200 Covid-19 deaths in Chennai city, language experts questioned the move asking the rationale behind the standards used in transliteration.

