Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: Anbazhagan tests positive; 1322 fresh cases on Day 1 of lockdown in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: K P Anbazhagan, the state Minister for Higher Education tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. On Thursday, the minister had gone to a hospital for check-up. After denying that he had tested positive, the minister confirmed the same on Friday.

The minister is one of the six ministers in Chennai who have been tasked with overseeing COVID-19 relief work across the 15 zones in Chennai. Anbazhagan is in charge of Adyar (Zone 13), Perungudi (Zone 14) and Sholinganallur (Zone 15).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day taking the tally to 54,449. The total number of cases on Friday included 40 returnees from other countries and states.

The number of active cases stood at 23,509.

After 1,322 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Chennai, the city’s tally rose to 38,327. The state’s death toll climbed to 666 after it reported 41 deaths on Friday.