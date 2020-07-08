Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: EPS rules out extension of lockdown in state

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Tuesday said there is no possibility of extending the lockdown in the state.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai EPS said that the government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
He said that though the number of cases has come down due to the lockdown, the government cannot extend it again as it has the responsibility to better the livelihood of the people. “Tamil Nadu has not entered the community transmission phase, people should co-operate with the government in this battle against COVID-19,” he said.
Meanwhile, With 3,616 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, the total number of cases in the state has now surged to 1,18,594. In Chennai, a total of 1,203 cases were recorded. So far, the city has reported 71,230 cases.
The death toll in the state reached 1,636 after 65 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Among the deceased since Monday, 13 had no comorbidities. As many as 4,545 persons were discharged from hospitals while the number of active cases stood at 45,839.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated a 750-bed facility at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Technology in Guindy exclusively for Covid-19 patients on Tuesday.
The facility has been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore. The center has 300 beds with a ventilator and 60 beds have been allocated to the Intensive Care Unit. It also has Wi-Fi, High flow Nasal Cannula facilities, virtual yoga classes, among others.
As many as 80 doctors and 60 nurses are deployed to take care of COVID-19 patients.
Read more
With 3,616 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, the total number of cases in the state has now surged to 1,18,594. In Chennai, a total of 1,203 cases were recorded. So far, the city has reported 71,230.
There has been a decline in the number of cases in districts like Chengalpet (87) and Kancheepuram (105), while Madurai (334), Virudhunagar (253), and Thiruvallur (217) reported the maximum number of cases today.
The death toll in the state reached 1,636 after 65 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Among the deceased since Monday, 13 had no comorbidities. As many as 4,545 persons were discharged from hospitals while the number of active cases stood at 45,839.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.