Wednesday, July 08, 2020
COVID19
Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Live Updates: EPS rules out extension of lockdown in state

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: With 3,616 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, the total number of cases in the state has now surged to 1,18,594.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: July 8, 2020 9:22:48 am
Edappadi K Palaniswami said that though the number of cases has come down due to the lockdown, the government cannot extend it again as it has the responsibility to better the livelihood of the people. (File)

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Tuesday said there is no possibility of extending the lockdown in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai EPS said that the government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said that though the number of cases has come down due to the lockdown, the government cannot extend it again as it has the responsibility to better the livelihood of the people. “Tamil Nadu has not entered the community transmission phase, people should co-operate with the government in this battle against COVID-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, With 3,616 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, the total number of cases in the state has now surged to 1,18,594. In Chennai, a total of 1,203 cases were recorded. So far, the city has reported 71,230 cases.

The death toll in the state reached 1,636 after 65 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Among the deceased since Monday, 13 had no comorbidities. As many as 4,545 persons were discharged from hospitals while the number of active cases stood at 45,839.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai other cities. Read news in Tamil. Also, read Karnataka, Bengaluru news

09:22 (IST)08 Jul 2020
New COVID-19 centre inaugurated in Guindy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated a 750-bed facility at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Technology in Guindy exclusively for Covid-19 patients on Tuesday.

The facility has been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore. The center has 300 beds with a ventilator and 60 beds have been allocated to the Intensive Care Unit. It also has Wi-Fi, High flow Nasal Cannula facilities, virtual yoga classes, among others.

As many as 80 doctors and 60 nurses are deployed to take care of COVID-19 patients.

09:22 (IST)08 Jul 2020
TN reports 3,616 cases COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Tuesday

With 3,616 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, the total number of cases in the state has now surged to 1,18,594. In Chennai, a total of 1,203 cases were recorded. So far, the city has reported 71,230.

There has been a decline in the number of cases in districts like Chengalpet (87) and Kancheepuram (105), while Madurai (334), Virudhunagar (253), and Thiruvallur (217) reported the maximum number of cases today.

The death toll in the state reached 1,636 after 65 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Among the deceased since Monday, 13 had no comorbidities. As many as 4,545 persons were discharged from hospitals while the number of active cases stood at 45,839.

09:21 (IST)08 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Vijaya hospital Chennai, Chennai Vijaya hospital, Chennai Vijaya hospital closed, Chennai news, City news, Indian Express At least 40 staff members of the hospital have tested positive. (Source: vijayahospital.org)

K Sivaramakrishnan alias Ramesh (58), the owner of the popular snacks joint ‘Jannal Bajji Kadai’, succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday. As per reports, he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital on July 4 after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

READ | Mylapore Jannal Bajji Kadai owner dies due to Covid-19

With no name or signboards, Ramesh had been operating through a single window selling hot Bajjis, Bondas and other tiffin items for over 25 years in the Ponnamabla Vadhiyar Street in Mylapore in Chennai.

Chennai’s Vijaya hospital in Vadapalani area suspended all it’s activities on Saturday after some of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

In a letter to all the consultants and staff, B Bharathi Reddy, the Managing Trustee and CEO of the group said that the hospital will be disinfected and other measures will be taken as per the government guidelines.

READ | Chennai’s Vijaya hospital closed after several employees test positive for Covid-19

As per local reports, At least 40 staff members of the hospital have tested positive. All the patients admitted to the hospital are set to be transferred to relevant areas in the Vijaya Health Centre (VHC), which is located closer to the hospital premises.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus July 6, 7 Highlights

