COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Barring Chennai, autos allowed to ply across state; total cases cross 14,000

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Friday announced that autos and cycle rickshaws, carrying only one passenger, will be allowed to ply across the State from Saturday between 7 am and 7 pm. However, autos and cycle rickshaws plying within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction will not be allowed to resume operations yet.

According to a circular issued by EPS, autos and cycle rickshaws will not be allowed in containment zones, while auto drivers and cycle rickshaw drivers living in containment zones will not be allowed to resume operations in the State.

In a set of directions, the drivers have been asked to carry hand sanitisers with them for the use of passengers, besides making it mandatory for for both the passengers and the drivers to wear face masks while travelling.

Further, the drivers should disinfect the autos and cycle rickshaws thrice a day and should wash their hands with soap and water at intervals.

517 localities declared as non-containment zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Friday declared 517 localities across Chennai as non-containment zones after no new cases were recorded in the areas in 14 days.

According to a list released by the GCC, 26 localities in Thiruvottiyur, nine localities in Manali, 18 localities in Madhavaram, 43 localities in Tondiarpet, 98 localities in Royapuram, 90 localities in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, 32 localities in Ambattur, 27 localities in Anna Nagar, 59 localities in Teynampet, 37 localities in Kodambakkam, 39 localities in Valasaravakkam, six localities in Alandur, 12 localities in Adyar, 13 localities in Perungudi and eight localities in Sholinganallur have been declared as non-containment zones.

Thousands of migrant workers journey back home

Thousands of migrant workers who were stranded across Tamil Nadu returned to their hometowns via eight Shramik Special trains on Friday.

A train from Kanyakumari to Jaipur departed for Jaipur at 2.15 pm, followed by a train from Tiruvallur to Hatia at 5.15 pm.

A third train from Nagercoil to Dhanbad departed for Dhanbad at 3.44 pm, while a fourth train bound for Jharkhand left from Erode station at 5.30 pm.

A fifth train bound for Patna departed from Tiruvallur station at 7.54 pm, followed by a sixth train between Chennai and Malda at 6 pm from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Central Station and a seventh train from Coimbatore to Malda at 6.10 pm.

An eighth train bound for Bhadrak departed from Coimbatore at 11 pm.

All the passengers were thermally scanned before boarding and were instructed to adhere to social distancing norms while boarding and travelling.

786 new cases, state tally now at 14753

Tamil Nadu recorded 786 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state tally to 14,753. State capital Chennai alone reported 569 positive cases in a day, bringing the city’s total to 9364. Four deaths were recorded in the state, taking the toll up to 98. Tamil Nadu recorded four deaths today, putting the state toll at 98. All four of them succumbed due to comorbidities.

Besides Chennai, 40 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 13 cases in Kancheepuram, seven in Ramanathapuram, four each in Trichy and Theni, 39 in Tiruvallur, two each in Pudukottai, Thiruvannamalai and Vellore, six in Thoothukudi and one each in Ranipet, Madurai, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Erode districts.

Around 846 patients were discharged following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 7128. As of today, there are 7524 active cases in the State.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,85,185 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 12,653 having been tested today.

