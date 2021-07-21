Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: State reports 1904 fresh cases, 141 from Chennai alone

Murugan rues missing opportunity to be introduced in Parliament by PM

Union Minister L Murugan on Tuesday said it was "disheartening" that he missed the opportunity to get himself introduced in Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 19, when the Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments.

On the first day of the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments amidst uproar over various issues by MPs from Opposition parties who did not even allow Modi to introduce the newly inducted Union ministers to the Upper House.

"I'm emotionally upset, as the first Arunthathiyar (SC) in the history to be Minister of State for MIB and Ministry of FAHD, Government of India, it is disheartening that I missed the opportunity to get myself introduced in the Parliament by our Honourable PM," Murugan said in a tweet. He lashed out at the "disturbance created by Congress and allies in the introduction of Council of Ministers which was the important day for SC,ST,OBC & women to get recognition."

Murugan, former BJP Tamil Nadu president, was inducted in the Modi-led cabinet in its July 7 reshuffle as Minister of State and was given Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and the Information and Broadcasting portfolios. (PTI)