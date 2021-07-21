Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: State reports 1904 fresh cases, 141 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1904 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,39,277. Among these, Chennai reported 141 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,36,493. The state recorded 30 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 33,782. 26 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2439 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,78,778.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,58,26,918 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,33,962 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 278 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 209 are private facilities.
A total of 1,67,420 MT of cargo has been handled by the Chennai International Airport from January to June, 2021. This includes the transit of emergency supplies.
Union Minister L Murugan on Tuesday said it was "disheartening" that he missed the opportunity to get himself introduced in Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 19, when the Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments.
On the first day of the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments amidst uproar over various issues by MPs from Opposition parties who did not even allow Modi to introduce the newly inducted Union ministers to the Upper House.
"I'm emotionally upset, as the first Arunthathiyar (SC) in the history to be Minister of State for MIB and Ministry of FAHD, Government of India, it is disheartening that I missed the opportunity to get myself introduced in the Parliament by our Honourable PM," Murugan said in a tweet. He lashed out at the "disturbance created by Congress and allies in the introduction of Council of Ministers which was the important day for SC,ST,OBC & women to get recognition."
Murugan, former BJP Tamil Nadu president, was inducted in the Modi-led cabinet in its July 7 reshuffle as Minister of State and was given Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and the Information and Broadcasting portfolios. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday received investment commitments to the tune of Rs 28,508 crore from 49 companies across various segments that will create 83,482 jobs in the state. The event, organised by the industries department and ‘Guidance Tamil Nadu,’ also saw Chief Minister M K Stalin laying the foundation stone for nine projects, entailing investments of Rs 4,250 crore that will generate 21,630 jobs.
An official release said 35 Memorandums of Understanding were signed in the presence of the chief minister, with a cumulative investment of Rs 17,141 crore, which would create 55,054 jobs.
Stalin also inaugurated five new projects with an investment commitment of Rs 7,117 crore and employment generation to 6,798 people. “The total investment committed in the 49 projects is Rs 28,508 crore and employment opportunities to 83,482 people”, the release said.
Fishermen across the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu have been holding a protest to lift the ban on the use of purse seine nets by the fisheries department with those from Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam holding hunger strikes and urging the government to roll back the ban which they claim is affecting their livelihood.
On Monday, more than 200 women hailing from Devanampattinam, the coastal hamlet near Cuddalore, intensified their protest and sought to meet the collector to hand over a petition but were denied permission, following which, the women participated in a hunger strike near the Cuddalore-Nagapattinam road near the municipal park.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated a 1.3 giga watt (GW) solar module manufacturing facility of clean energy firm Vikram Solar in Chennai. With the commissioning of the new unit, the company's cumulative PV module manufacturing capacity has reached 2.5 GW per annum, which is currently the largest in India, Vikram Solar said in a statement.
The new solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity was inaugurated virtually by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. He was joined by Vikram Solar CEO Saibaba Vutukuri.
Vikram Solar has implemented digital production display boards, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence-enabled inspection for zero defect at the unit. The digitisation initiatives have further enabled seamless processes like lean manufacturing, reducing and controlling wastages, the statement said.
The company's Managing Director Gyanesh Chaudhary said, "We believe our new facility further strengthens not just Vikram Solar but the nation's solar manufacturing prowess and ecosystem. Apart from bridging the demand-supply gap for modules, our state-of-the-art facility will propel technological innovation, job creation and aid India's renewable energy targets," he added. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Tuesday laid the foundation for a Rs 30.85 crore market complex at Erode.
On textile effluents affecting the Kalingarayan canal, Cauvery and Bhavani Rivers, he said steps would be
taken to check this and a master plan will be drawn soon. (PTI)
Ousted AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala’s visit to a city hospital on Tuesday to meet veteran AIADMK leader and party’s presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan created a flutter in Tamil Nadu’s political circles.
Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and a few other AIADMK leaders who were there at the time left the hospital complex after hearing of Sasikala’s visit, it is learnt.
Sasikala, who visited Madhusudhanan at the ICU and inquired about his health condition, said she wanted to meet the leader who was with AIADMK since 1952, when he formed the MGR Mandram in North Chennai at the age of 16. In a recent interview, Sasikala had recalled how Madhusudhanan and a few others saved late J Jayalalithaa from an attack of armed men at her residence in Poes Garden immediately after the death of party’s founder M G Ramachandran’s (MGR).
As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 26,717. Till date, 14,83,709 males, 10,55,530 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
