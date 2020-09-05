TN Governor promulgates ordinance to make lockdown violations compoundable offences

Passengers purchase tickets at a railway station in Chennai as train services are set to resume from September 7. Express Photo: Srinivas K

The Tamil Nadu Governor Friday promulgated an ordinance making violation of Covid-19 lockdown guidelines and preventive measures, like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, compoundable offences.

Based on the proposal sent by the state government, Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020 to carry out amendments to the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1939).

Devotees wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms at TTD temple in Chennai’s T Nagar. Express Photo: Srinivas K Devotees wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms at TTD temple in Chennai’s T Nagar. Express Photo: Srinivas K

“Despite aggressive information, education and communication campaign, even now a section of persons/institutions/shops do not follow it putting themselves and others at risk of spreading infections. Further violences against the persons implementing these measures have also been brought to the notice of the government. Such acts of violence hinders the measures taken to control the Covid-19 spread in the community and deters the advancement of public health. It is therefore, considered necessary to make the violations against lockdown and social distancing measures taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 as compoundable offences and also to prohibit the acts of violence against the persons implementing these measures. Hence, the Government has decided to amend the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1939),” the release stated.

TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgates ordinance to make violation of #Covid19 preventive measures a ‘Compoundable Offence’ @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/FeZV4WDG89 — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) September 4, 2020

The government on Friday also released details about the fine to be levied on the lockdown violators. Those who violate quarantine measures will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. For not wearing masks, one has to pay Rs 200, and if found spitting in public places, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed. If anyone is found violating the SOPs in salons and spas, gymnasium, commercial establishments or any other such places, they will need to pay Rs 5,000 as a fine amount.

On Friday, the state reported 5,976 Covid-19 cases taking its total tally to 4,51,827. With 79 deaths, the state’s toll increased to 7,687. There are 51,663 active cases in the state. Chennai reported 992 cases, the city’s total cases reached 1,39,720.

