Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,533 new cases, 1,059 in Chennai

Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 2,533 new coronavirus cases, including a returnee from Assam, pushing the caseload to 34,80,103 till date, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with nil fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

As many as 1,372 people were discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,28,758 leaving 13,319 active infections.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases at 1,059, Chengalpet 393, Tiruvallur 142, Coimbatore 117 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, recorded the least with one case, each.

The state capital leads among districts with 5,603 active infections and overall 7,63,525 coronavirus cases.

A total of 33,246 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,72,13,395, the bulletin said.