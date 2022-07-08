Tamil Nadu reports 2,765 new Covid-19 cases, one death; Chennai at 1,011

Tamil Nadu reported 2,765 new coronavirus positive cases and one death on Thursday, taking the state-wide tally to 34.93 lakh and the toll to 38,028.

An 80-year-old male who tested positive for coronavirus on June 24 succumbed at the government health facility in Tiruvarur due to comorbidities.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu student kills himself; suicide note blames NEET

“He had type 2 Diabetes Mellitus / Systemic Hypertension and was admitted to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on June 25 with complaints of fever, cough, breathlessness, joint pain and Myalgia,” a bulletin from the State health department said.

The patient died on July 6 at 9.30 AM due to clinical COVID Pneumonia, Interstitial lung disease, Diabetes and hypertension, it said.

The active cases increased to 18,378 from 17,717 recorded on Wednesday. Seven people, including 2 from Bangladesh, 1 each from Korea, USA, Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal are among the 2,765 who tested positive today.

Also Read | Chennai corporation tightens Covid curbs, 121 people fined for mask violations

The total recoveries so far rose to 34,37,193 and they included 2,103 who got discharged in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections at 1,011 followed by Chengalpattu with 408, Tiruvallur: 184, Coimbatore: 125, and Kancheepuram: 124.