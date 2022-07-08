scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Tamil Nadu reports 2,765 new Covid-19 cases, one death; Chennai at 1,011

Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases today: An 80-year-old male who tested positive for coronavirus on June 24 succumbed at the government health facility in Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu due to comorbidities.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 8, 2022 7:00:52 am
Chennai covid cases today, tamil nadu covid casesThe active cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 18,378 from 17,717 recorded on Wednesday. (PTI/File)

Tamil Nadu reported 2,765 new coronavirus positive cases and one death on Thursday, taking the state-wide tally to 34.93 lakh and the toll to 38,028.

An 80-year-old male who tested positive for coronavirus on June 24 succumbed at the government health facility in Tiruvarur due to comorbidities.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu student kills himself; suicide note blames NEET

“He had type 2 Diabetes Mellitus / Systemic Hypertension and was admitted to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on June 25 with complaints of fever, cough, breathlessness, joint pain and Myalgia,” a bulletin from the State health department said.

The patient died on July 6 at 9.30 AM due to clinical COVID Pneumonia, Interstitial lung disease, Diabetes and hypertension, it said.

Best of Express Premium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...
More Premium Stories >>

The active cases increased to 18,378 from 17,717 recorded on Wednesday. Seven people, including 2 from Bangladesh, 1 each from Korea, USA, Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal are among the 2,765 who tested positive today.

Also Read |Chennai corporation tightens Covid curbs, 121 people fined for mask violations

The total recoveries so far rose to 34,37,193 and they included 2,103 who got discharged in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

More from Chennai

Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections at 1,011 followed by Chengalpattu with 408, Tiruvallur: 184, Coimbatore: 125, and Kancheepuram: 124.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement