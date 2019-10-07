Tamil Nadu cops arrest nine Tibetan activists ahead of Modi-Xi Jinping summit

Nine Tibetan activists, who were in Tamil Nadu to allegedly carry out protests during the proposed Modi-Xi summit, were arrested by the state police on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping are expected to meet in Mamallapuram near Chennai on October 11-12.

The arrests were made after the state police received intel that Tibetan Youth Congress and Students for Free Tibet-India activists were planning to stage a protest against the Chinese President.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, senior police officials from the Villupuram police department confirmed the arrest of activist and writer Tenzin Tsundue. At the time of his arrest, Tenzin had reportedly been carrying ‘Free Tibet’ pamphlets and a ‘Free Tibet’ flag which he had planned to display at the protest in Mahabalipuram.

The activist was arrested by Villupuram police from a hotel at Kottakuppam near Villupuram district and was later remanded to Puzhal prison. The officials said that Tenzin is likely to be held there until October 18.

Meanwhile, other eight Tibetan activists were arrested by the Chennai City Police at the Chennai International Airport upon arrival from New Delhi.

Following the arrests, security has been heightened across Tamil Nadu. Further, police in the state have been instructed to keep tabs on Tibetans living in settlements across the state and gather any information on possible protests.

Police have also been visiting hotels, guest houses and resorts in Tamil Nadu to check on any suspicious activity.