Tamil Nadu cop transferred after his intimate video with married woman goes viral

An inspector attached to the Tirukazhukundram police station in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu has been transferred to a vacancy reserve (VR) position after a video recording emerged in which he is seen engaged in an intimate video call with a woman.

A Chennai resident had complained to the Director General of Police, Inspector of Police (North Zone) and the Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police, alleging that his wife had an affair with the inspector.

The Tirukazhukundram police identified the accused as Munisekar, but said they had not received a complaint regarding the matter at the station.

When the woman’s husband questioned her frequent visits to Tirukazhukundram from Chennai, she reportedly said that it was to visit her sister. Growing suspicious, he checked her phone and found recordings of her video calls with the inspector.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Chengalpattu SP Vijayakumar Ponniah, who issued the transfer order, said, “We have received a complaint and an inquiry is on, pending which the officer has been shifted to the IG Office vacancy reserve position. We will be carrying out further proceedings based on the outcome of the inquiry.”

Sources said the woman’s husband confronted the inspector, but was threatened by the cop. Following this, the man filed a complaint online with higher officials.

The police officer’s photographs and video recordings with the woman have been circulated widely on social media.

Munisekar had earlier courted controversy in 2017 when he accidentally fired a bullet while raiding an abandoned building in Rajasthan’s Pali district, killing Tamil Nadu police inspector S Periyapandian. The raid was conducted to nab criminal Nathuram and his gang members who had robbed 3.5 kg of gold from a jewellery shop in Kolathur, Chennai.