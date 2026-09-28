Cop on the roof, SUV on the run: How tobacco chase unfolded in Tamil Nadu

The SUV raced through the Coimbatore outskirts and onto the highway towards Avinashi. (Video grab enhanced with AI)

For nearly 40 kilometres, Tamil Nadu Police Head Constable M Velmurugan had just one thing to hold on to — the roof rails of a speeding SUV.

As the vehicle raced from Coimbatore towards Avinashi, police cars followed close behind, and an ambulance was sent after it, turning an early-morning tobacco seizure into a dramatic highway chase.

Velmurugan, 38, a Head Constable at Kovilpalayam Police Station, climbed onto the vehicle as it tried to escape a police interception on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

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The police received information that banned tobacco products were being transported from Bengaluru to Coimbatore and began checking vehicles early Sunday.