Tamil Nadu cop killed by ‘goat thieves’ he was chasing

A special sub-inspector of the Tamil Nadu Police was killed by alleged goat thieves near Tiruchirappalli in the early hours on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the deceased police officer, S Boominathan (50), was chasing two goat thieves on his motorcycle after escaped from a checkpost. He intercepted them at Palathupatti village in Pudukottai and they attacked him with a machete, police sources said.

A senior police officer at the state police headquarters said there were several reports of cattle theft from the area recently.

“When Boominathan’s patrolling team spotted two men on a motorbike carrying a goat in the middle of the night, they asked them to stop the bike but the duo managed to escape. Boominathan started chasing them on his own motorbike… Boominathan managed to stop the duo at Palathupatti village in Pudukottai. Soon after he stopped them, one of them took out a machete, which was hidden in his clothes, and attacked him [Bhoominathan]. He suffered a deep wound on his head leading to severe bleeding,” police said, adding that Bhoominathan succumbed to his injuries by the time the team arrived at the spot.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death and announced Rs 1 crore compensation for Bhoominathan’s family and assured a government job for one of the family members.