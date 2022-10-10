Tamil Nadu coordinating with Indian embassy in Cambodia to rescue job fraud victims

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Sunday said it is coordinating with the Indian embassy in Cambodia to rescue people from the stuck there after falling prey to job fraud.

The Commisionerate requested people to inform it about people who are needed to be rescued from Cambodia and provide details of their places of work on its helplines: +91 9600023645, +91 8760248625, 044- 28515288.

“Stringent action would be initiated against agents who send these youths abroad in illegal routes,” the Commisionerate noted.

Last week, 13 people from Tamil Nadu who were held in illegal captivity in Myanmar returned home. Non-resident Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee K S Masthan received them at the Chennai airport and said the government bore all their expenses, including flight tickets.

The minister said these people went to Thailand for IT-related jobs through private recruitment agencies on tourist visas and later they were taken to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online.

He requested job seekers to stay vigilant and not fall prey to fake agents. He said he would discuss with Chief Minister MK Stalin and see whether the government can arrange any alternative jobs for the victims.