‘Will protest outside Raj Bhawan over pending approval of Bills’: Tamil Nadu Congress leader

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader K S Alagiri Wednesday said his party will protest against Governor R N Ravi outside Raj Bhavan on April 28 for delaying various key legislations, including the anti-NEET Bill passed by the state Assembly.

The Congress leader said that the Governor not sending the Bill to the President for his assent is an act of restraining the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu. “The Governor has no right to keep the NEET exemption Bill pending with him under Article 200 of the Constitution,” Alagiri noted.

Addressing reporters, Alagiri said Ravi has been appointed as the Governor in Tamil Nadu with the sole intention to treat the government in an unfair way. He added that the black flag protests that took place at Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday while the Governor was on his way to meet the chief pontiff of Dharmapuram Adheenam happened because the people of the state are angry over his actions against the welfare of the people of the state and the government elected by them.

“A total of 18 legislations were passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and they are still pending because the Governor hasn’t taken any decision on them,” he said.

Commenting on BJP leader K Annamalai’s remark that the state government has failed to provide security to the Governor and his demand that Chief Minister M K Stalin should either apologise or resign, Alagiri said the protests had taken place in a democratic manner and the comments of the BJP leader was half-baked.