Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Jothimani ‘asked to leave’ DMK office during poll meet

Congress MP Jothimani was allegedly asked to leave a meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, called for discussing ward allocation for the upcoming urban local body polls, at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) district office in Karur on Monday.

In a video that was shared widely on social media, Jothimani was seen walking out of the office claiming that she was asked to get out by a DMK functionary.

“How can you ask me to get out? You are speaking disrespectfully… Have I come to his house for a feast?” Jothimani was heard asking before she got into her car and left the venue.

According to a senior Congress functionary in the district, there were heated arguments between Jothimani and DMK members over allocation of wards. When Jothimani stressed that certain wards should be given to Congress cadres, Senthil Balaji disagreed. When she argued over this, the DMK members allegedly spoke to her disrespectfully and asked her to leave the meeting.

Party sources added that the cold war between Senthil Balaji, DMK’s Karur in-charge, and Jothimani had been going on for months despite the intervention of both parties’ high commands.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders of both the DMK and Congress, including Karur Congress president R Chinnasamy.

The civic polls for 12,838 posts in municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats will take place in a single phase on February 19 and the counting on February 22.