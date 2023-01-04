Tamil Nadu Congress MLA Thirumahan Everra passes away at 46

Thirumahan Everra (46), Congress MLA from the Erode (East) constituency of Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister EVKS Elangovan, died at a private hospital in Erode Wednesday. Sources said he suffered a heart attack.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leader K S Alagiri issued a statement and expressed condolences to Everra’s family. The party said Everra was “a progressive thinker and worked hard for the Congress party in the footsteps and traditions of Dravidar Kazhagam leader Thanthai Periyar, prominent politician EVK Sampath and former TNCC president Elangovan”.

According to party sources, Thirumahan, a fitness enthusiast, experienced discomfort, while he was at home and was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival around 12.30 pm. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Chief Minister M K Stalin issued a statement and said he is shocked and anguished at the passing away of Everra. Stalin said Everra won the Assembly election in 2021 and was elected to the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly for the first time.