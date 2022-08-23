A community borewell pump was covered with concrete during a civic work near Rasipuram in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district recently. The authorities said they have removed the contractor and were taking steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur.
According to sources, work to lay concrete slabs over the sewage trench had commenced a few days ago. During this process, the contractor failed to notice a borewell pump at Indhira Nagar in Pattanam Muniyanpalayam village under Namakkal district and laid concrete over it.
The local villagers apparently used the pump as a source for drinking water and since it became faulty, the public didn’t use it for a long time and the civic workers also failed to remove it before commencing the work.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, the block development officer of Rasipuram said they visited the spot Monday and immediately issued orders to completely remove the concrete laid over the borewell pump.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The contractor has been removed. He can no longer do any work as far as Rasipuram union is concerned. There is no excuse for this, we will ensure this doesn’t happen again,” he noted.
Earlier in June, a cement road was laid over a two-wheeler that was parked alongside a road in Vellore, one of the cities chosen for the smart city scheme in Tamil Nadu.
Top News
Latest News
Matt Smith on House of the Dragon’s Daemon Targaryen: ‘He’s got a very strict, almost blind sense of loyalty’
Tamil Nadu: Concrete laid over borewell pump in Rasipuram, contractor removed
Reconsider decision of suspension: AIFF requests FIFA
Heart healthy lifestyle missing in 9 out of 10 children, says study
IGNOU Launches BA Facility and Services Management course; check how to apply, eligibility
Kamal Haasan meets Oscar-winning makeup artist Michael Westmore ahead of Indian 2 shooting
Elon Musk subpoena’s Jack Dorsey in Twitter legal battle: A timeline of when Dorsey backed Musk
Electric car battery bottlenecks have a way of being worked out
India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile
Dravid will be back before India-Pakistan game … it’s just a bloody flu yaar: Ravi Shastri, former India coach
Balenciaga launches shoelace earrings; leaves netizens baffled and scratching their heads
These ‘simple rules’ will help reduce fat from hips, thighs, arms, and tummy
With eye on defaulters, Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained
The hands that held on to Rahul Ahirwar: A donor and his doctor
Gujarat: Patidar YouTuber held in Mehsana over ‘instigating’, obscene language in videos