Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Tamil Nadu: Concrete laid over borewell pump in Rasipuram, contractor removed

The local villagers apparently used the pump as a source for drinking water and since it became faulty, the public didn’t use it for a long time and the civic workers also failed to remove it before commencing the work.

The local villagers apparently used the pump as a source for drinking water and since it became faulty, the public didn’t use it for a long time. (Express Photo)

A community borewell pump was covered with concrete during a civic work near Rasipuram in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district recently. The authorities said they have removed the contractor and were taking steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

According to sources, work to lay concrete slabs over the sewage trench had commenced a few days ago. During this process, the contractor failed to notice a borewell pump at Indhira Nagar in Pattanam Muniyanpalayam village under Namakkal district and laid concrete over it.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, the block development officer of Rasipuram said they visited the spot Monday and immediately issued orders to completely remove the concrete laid over the borewell pump.

“The contractor has been removed. He can no longer do any work as far as Rasipuram union is concerned. There is no excuse for this, we will ensure this doesn’t happen again,” he noted.

Earlier in June, a cement road was laid over a two-wheeler that was parked alongside a road in Vellore, one of the cities chosen for the smart city scheme in Tamil Nadu.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 05:58:26 pm
