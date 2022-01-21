Semester exams for all universities and colleges to be held in offline mode: Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy Friday said semester exams for all universities and colleges will be conducted online from February 1 to February 20. He said a meeting was held with all representatives and they decided it was not feasible to conduct exams offline in the current period.

He also said necessary arrangements will be made to ensure students from rural areas are not affected by the online mode.

“The first five semester exams will be conducted online. The final semester is anyway happening in June, so we will take a call then. But we wanted to conduct the final exam offline. The rest of the semester exams for all colleges and universities, including engineering, arts and science, polytechnic, etc will be conducted online,” the minister said.

He added, “We are planning to conduct the final exam at least on a rotational basis because we have the responsibility to uphold the quality of education. We have informed the education department to ensure there are no irregularities during the online tests. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken this decision considering the wellness of students, parents and hence we seek their co-operation in this regard.”

Ponmudy added that the question pattern will remain the same for all the colleges to ensure there is no confusion.

He added a meeting will be held on January 29 with all the principals of colleges that fall under the Madras University and other educational experts to discuss the steps needed to improve the quality of the University.