Tamil Nadu college professor suspended over sexual harassment charges

An associate professor of the Tamil department in an Arts and Science College near Perur in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu has been suspended after he allegedly sent inappropriate texts and images to a female student.

The college has also set up an internal inquiry committee to probe the incident based on the recommendations of the Vishaka Committee and University Grants Commission.

According to a release issued by the secretary of the Institution, Satheesh Kumar, a former student of the institution, lodged a complaint with the college authorities stating that professor K Thirunavukarasu sexually harassed a female student. Based on the complaint, on September 25, the college administration asked the professor to explain his actions within three days.

The letter, which was reportedly served by the institution to the accused professor, was leaked to the media. The letter mentioned that on September 27, the professor had submitted a self-explanatory letter to the management. The same day, the institution had issued an order suspending the professor as his explanation was reportedly not found “satisfactory”.

In the release, it was noted that the college committee had conducted a meeting on September 29 and decided to set up an internal inquiry committee to probe the incident based on the recommendations of the Vishaka Committee and UGC.

The students alongside the alumni staged a demonstration in front of the institution on Wednesday demanding that the professor should be dismissed .

“According to them, the professor sent through the social media pictures, including one showing him shirtless, to the girl student who shared the photos with her friends. The matter was taken up with the college administration after the girl complained she was mentally disturbed. She sought stringent action against the professor,” the PTI quoted police as saying.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a police officer attached to Perur police station said they haven’t received any complaint from the victim. “No arrest has been made or a case has been registered. We have not received any complaints on this issue. The college administration has formed an internal committee, the accused professor has been suspended,” he said.