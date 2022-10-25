scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Tamil Nadu: 5 arrested in connection with LPG cylinder explosion in Coimbatore

A case has been registered in the Ukkadam police station in connection with the incident.

Emergency services personnel at the site after an LPG cylinder exploded inside a car, in Coimbatore, Sunday. (PTI)

The Coimbatore police has arrested five people in connection with the LPG cylinder explosion that took place near Kottai Eswaran Temple near Ukkadam area on Sunday. The explosion had killed a 25-year-old youth.

The police identified the accused as Mohammad Thalka (25), Mohammad Asarudheen (25) of Ukkadam, and Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27) of GM Nagar.

The Indian Express earlier reporter that the man who was killed in the explosion, Jemisha Mubeen, was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 for his ties to a radical network related to Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 09:51:38 am
