Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

After Tamil Nadu CM’s assurance, 4 cops behind Thoothukudi firing incident suspended

The inquiry report had recommended action against 17 police officials, then district collector and three revenue officials.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police and three constables charged by an inquiry commission with unprovoked firing against the anti-Sterlite protesters in 2018 in Thoothukudi, were placed under suspension by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu on Friday.

The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry, which probed the Thoothukudi police firing that claimed 13 lives, faulted the police for indulging in excess and recommended appropriate action against the police officials and others.

The inquiry commission’s report tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday said the police shooting on the protesters was unprovoked.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin had assured the Assembly that those responsible for the “blood chilling” police firing in Thoothukudi during the previous AIADMK regime, will be punished.

Explained |Language politics reimagined

Appropriate disciplinary action has also been initiated against the then police officials including IGP of south zone, DIG of Tirunelveli, superintendent of police, Thoothukudi, a DSP, three inspectors, a sub-inspector and seven constables, he said.

Describing the incident as a “black mark” in Tamil Nadu’s history that none could forget or cover up, Stalin had said departmental action is being taken on the then collector while disciplinary action has been initiated on three revenue officials.

“The guilty will be brought to book and punished,” Stalin said and remarked that the firing incident was proof of how a government should not conduct itself.

The inquiry report had recommended action against 17 police officials, then district collector and three revenue officials.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 07:21:21 am
