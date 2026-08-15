In maiden Independence Day speech, Vijay calls for ‘zero tolerance towards corruption’

In his maiden Independence Day address as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay on Saturday placed the fight against corruption at the centre of his government’s political project, likening the effort to rid the state of bribery and corruption to “a great liberation” and calling on citizens to develop “zero tolerance” towards graft.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the 386-year-old Fort St George, Vijay also sought to bind voters to his government beyond the election, telling them that their responsibility had not ended with putting him in the office.

“Don’t step aside thinking, ‘All of us have cast our votes, we have made our elder brother, our younger brother, our son win and made him Chief Minister, so our duty is over,’” Vijay said. “It is from now on that you have to remain right by our side.”