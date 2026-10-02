Tamil Nadu CM Vijay expands free bus travel scheme to benefit 84 lakh women

The TVK government's 'Vettri Payanam' scheme was expanded to cover women across income groups and removing the limit on daily trips.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 10:53 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay chairs a review meeting regarding the action plan for the Perunthalaiwar Kamarajar Morning Meal Scheme, in Chennai on Friday. (@CMOTamilnadu X/ANI Photo)Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay chairs a review meeting regarding the action plan for the Perunthalaiwar Kamarajar Morning Meal Scheme, in Chennai on Friday. (@CMOTamilnadu X/ANI Photo)
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday announced expanding free bus travel scheme for women, expanding the benefit to over 84 lakh women.

The TVK government’s ‘Vettri Payanam’ scheme was expanded to cover women across income groups and removing the limit on daily trips. The announcement coincided with Gandhi Jayanti.

The state government said that the scheme will benefit 84 lakh women will benefit from the free bus scheme expansion, PTI reported. It added that the beneficiaries may use services, including ‘deluxe’ and ‘express’ categories as well.

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