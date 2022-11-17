scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits house of footballer who died due to botched surgery, allocates house

After Priya's (Footballer) death, there was widespread outrage in the state and the Opposition blamed the government for the medical negligence.

M K Stalin news, chennai news, indian expressTamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the residence of 17-year-old footballer R Priya. (Photo Source: Twitter/ M K Stalin)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday visited the residence of 17-year-old footballer R Priya, who died after a botched surgery in Chennai. Stalin handed over a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, a job order for Priya’s brother, and also the order for allocating a house for her family.

The teenager had succumbed after post-surgical complications following arthroscopic knee ligament repair.

Taking to social media later, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said Priya’s death is an unbearable grief and it is a huge loss to her family and the state’s sports department. He said the government will provide her family all the required support but it can never compensate for the life that was lost.

Speaking to the reporters, Priya’s family said the chief minister issued orders to provide a new house for them by himself after he came to know that their current house is in very bad shape.

Doctors had to amputate the right of Priya, who was studying B.SC physical education in Chennai, after surgery complications. She was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and her health deteriorated on Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian informed the media that the girl died due to multiple organ failures.

After her death, there was widespread outrage in the state and the Opposition blamed the government for the medical negligence.

The two doctors who treated Priya at the Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar, were suspended. Health Minister Subramanian said they will initiate departmental inquiry and legal proceedings against them.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for a report from the Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department over Priya’s death. It has taken a suo motu cognisance of media reports and called for a report within six weeks.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 02:14:57 pm
