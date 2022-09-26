Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to DMK leaders: Stay away from controversial speeches

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged leaders of the ruling DMK not to provide an opening for “poisonous political forces” to attack them, after speeches by several of his party colleagues including A Raja drew flak from Hindutva groups.

In a statement, Stalin said “social justice, self respect, and rational thoughts” were the main focus areas of the DMK when it was founded by C N Annadurai and that everyone in India was now praising the state government. “Media organisations are showcasing our work. However, some political forces are continuously working to thwart both our efforts and this government. We must continue on this journey unchallenged, so those poisonous political forces that are attacking us directly and indirectly should never get the chance to obstruct our work,” the party supremo said.

“There is a deliberate effort to twist and tweak with the statements made by our ministers and leaders during their speeches so that they are used in distorted forms in different contexts against us. Those hateful political forces appear to have adopted it as their regular work,” Stalin said.

Stalin also quoted these words of social reformer Periyar: “We can fight with even a thousand people if they have basic dignity, but we cannot fight with anyone if they don’t have it.”

The chief minister asked why DMK leaders would confront rival leaders dipped in dirt. “Let us return to our work. We have to be cautious to not give weapons to all venomous political forces. Let us go ahead responsibly. When we work for the people, they themselves will reply to these venomous groups. Let us keep it in mind,” he said.

Stalin also said party members must put in a lot of effort to live up to the expectations of the people who had given the DMK a chance to rule the state after 10 years. “We also need to ensure that everyone in the state is receiving government benefits,” he added.