scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to DMK leaders: Stay away from controversial speeches

Stalin quotes social reformer Periyar: ‘We can fight with even a thousand people if they have basic dignity, but we cannot fight with anyone if they don’t have it.’

Stalin also quoted these words of social reformer Periyar: “We can fight with even a thousand people if they have basic dignity, but we cannot fight with anyone if they don’t have it.” (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged leaders of the ruling DMK not to provide an opening for “poisonous political forces” to attack them, after speeches by several of his party colleagues including A Raja drew flak from Hindutva groups.

In a statement, Stalin said “social justice, self respect, and rational thoughts” were the main focus areas of the DMK when it was founded by C N Annadurai and that everyone in India was now praising the state government. “Media organisations are showcasing our work. However, some political forces are continuously working to thwart both our efforts and this government. We must continue on this journey unchallenged, so those poisonous political forces that are attacking us directly and indirectly should never get the chance to obstruct our work,” the party supremo said.

“There is a deliberate effort to twist and tweak with the statements made by our ministers and leaders during their speeches so that they are used in distorted forms in different contexts against us. Those hateful political forces appear to have adopted it as their regular work,” Stalin said.

Stalin also quoted these words of social reformer Periyar: “We can fight with even a thousand people if they have basic dignity, but we cannot fight with anyone if they don’t have it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose

The chief minister asked why DMK leaders would confront rival leaders dipped in dirt. “Let us return to our work. We have to be cautious to not give weapons to all venomous political forces. Let us go ahead responsibly. When we work for the people, they themselves will reply to these venomous groups. Let us keep it in mind,” he said.

More from Chennai

Stalin also said party members must put in a lot of effort to live up to the expectations of the people who had given the DMK a chance to rule the state after 10 years. “We also need to ensure that everyone in the state is receiving government benefits,” he added.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 04:58:16 pm
Next Story

Madurai: Woman sends obscene pictures of her hostel mates to male friend, arrested

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement