Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits rain-affected areas, announces aid for victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Monday reached Cuddalore to introspect damages caused by the rain and provide relief measures to people in the most affected areas.

Stalin had told reporters on Sunday he will be paying a visit to Cuddalore, Chidambaram, and Mayiladuthurai where extreme rainfall has battered the towns causing huge damage to agricultural fields.

Data issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department shows close to 45,000 hectare of crops have been submerged under water leading to farmers suffering huge losses in 24 districts, including Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore.

The chief minister Monday expressed his condolences and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the family of five-year-old M Akshitha who died after she fell into a channel near Sirkazhi in the Mayiladuthurai district Saturday. An official release said the girl was playing near her house on North Street when she fell into the channel.

From Friday till 8 am on Saturday, the Sirkazhi taluk under the Mayiladuthurai district recorded 44 cm of rainfall, the highest in the last 122 years.

Officials said measures are underway to reinstate the electricity supply in Sirkazhi and over 150 workers are working to expedite the rain relief measures. Amid the rain forecast, the district administration announced a holiday for schools and colleges in the Mayiladuthurai district for Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said Monday Cuddalore and Thanjavur districts have recorded heavy rainfall till Monday morning in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, the weather department notified that the low-pressure area over Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood lay over Southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to middle tropospheric levels. “A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area over south east Arabian sea off Kerala coast to Southwest Bay of Bengal across Tamil Nadu between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level,” the bulletin read on Sunday.

It said light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next four days. In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to remain partly cloudy with light to moderate rain likely to occur over the next four days.