scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin plays host to former owners of his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai

A video footage shared by the Chief Minister himself showed Stalin taking the family on a tour inside his home. Saroja and her family were also served with sweets and savouries at the CM's house.

86-year-old Saroja Sitharaman and her family with MK Stalin (Source: MK Stalin/Twitter)

It was in March, 1955 when Saroja Sitharaman sold her home in Chennai’s Gopalapuram to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Now, after 67 years, Saroja’s family whished to re-visit their old home and Karunanidhi’s son and Chief Minister M K Stalin played host to the family.

“I lived in this house since I was 6-years-old and in 1955 my grandfather decided to sell this house and it was bought by M Karunanidhi. My marriage was to take place in 1955 and we had requested a 2-month extended stay in this house so that my marriage can take place and he also accepted. Karunanidhi was a guest to my wedding too,” recalled Saroja, who is now 86-years-old.

A video footage shared by the Chief Minister shows Stalin giving the family a tour inside his home.

” I got to know Saroja Sitharaman’s wishes through the media. I showed them our Gopalapuram home and the house that is related to both families stood tall as a bridge of friendship and looked at us with love!” Stalin tweeted.

Read also |liveChennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Brick by brick, rescued bonded labourers build a new life

Saroja and her family were thankful to Stalin and wished him all luck and prosperity.

“The CM gave us a warm welcome and we were served with Burfi, vadas and coffee. I am so glad, the house was not changed much inside. He sat and spoke to us for quite sometime. We now live in the US and we invited him over to our home too,” she said.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

 

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 10:46:18 am
Next Story

5G rollout in India: Here’s everything you need to know

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rupee slips to 80.15 against US dollar, Sensex trades 800 points lower

Rupee slips to 80.15 against US dollar, Sensex trades 800 points lower

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement