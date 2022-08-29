Tamil Nadu CM Stalin plays host to former owners of his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai

It was in March, 1955 when Saroja Sitharaman sold her home in Chennai’s Gopalapuram to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Now, after 67 years, Saroja’s family whished to re-visit their old home and Karunanidhi’s son and Chief Minister M K Stalin played host to the family.

“I lived in this house since I was 6-years-old and in 1955 my grandfather decided to sell this house and it was bought by M Karunanidhi. My marriage was to take place in 1955 and we had requested a 2-month extended stay in this house so that my marriage can take place and he also accepted. Karunanidhi was a guest to my wedding too,” recalled Saroja, who is now 86-years-old.

A video footage shared by the Chief Minister shows Stalin giving the family a tour inside his home.

” I got to know Saroja Sitharaman’s wishes through the media. I showed them our Gopalapuram home and the house that is related to both families stood tall as a bridge of friendship and looked at us with love!” Stalin tweeted.

Saroja and her family were thankful to Stalin and wished him all luck and prosperity.

“The CM gave us a warm welcome and we were served with Burfi, vadas and coffee. I am so glad, the house was not changed much inside. He sat and spoke to us for quite sometime. We now live in the US and we invited him over to our home too,” she said.