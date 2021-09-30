Tamil Nadu CM Stalin pays surprise visit to police station

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin made a surprise visit to the Adhiyamankottai police station in Dharmapuri district on Wednesday and undertook an inspection.

Stalin, who spent about 10 minutes at the station quickly went through the registers, daily records and interacted with the police officials. He asked about the status of the complaints that were registered at the station on Wednesday.

An officer explained to the chief minister the status of petitions received under the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar’ scheme. Stalin was seen asking about how many constables are currently working in the station and later enquired how their workload is managed.

Senior officers including P Thamaraikannan, ADGP (Law and Order), R Sudhakar, IG, West Zone were present during Stalin’s visit.

The chief minister was travelling to Dharmapuri from Salem to inaugurate various government welfare schemes.

Earlier in June, Stalin made a similar surprise visit to ration shops in Chennai and reviewed whether the cash-aid, relief kit announced by the government is been distributed to the beneficiaries without any delay.