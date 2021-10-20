Tamil Nadu CM Stalin deputes ministers in districts to expedite development work

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday deployed state cabinet ministers in 16 districts to fast-track development works, monitor the implementation of schemes as well as carry out additional emergency relief work during natural disasters.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru has been given the charge of Salem district, while Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy has been sent to Theni district. PWD Minister EV Velu will be in charge of both Tirupattur and Kallakurichi districts.

Agricultural Minister MRK Panneerselvam will oversee Dharmapuri and Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran have been deputed to Tenkasi district.

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Rural Industries TM Anbarasan, Transport Minister RS Rajakannapan, Food Minister R Sakkarapani, and Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji will be in charge of Ramanathapuram, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli, Thiruvarur and Coimbatore districts, respectively.

Other ministers who have been deployed by Stalin include Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi (Krishnagiri), Minister for Backward Classes Welfare SS Sivasankar (Perambalur), School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Thanjavur), and Minister for Environment Siva V Meyyanathan (Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam).

Meanwhile, Stalin on Monday announced that DMK Charitable Trusts will donate Rs 1 crore towards Kerala floods relief.