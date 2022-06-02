Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets Governor RN Ravi, seeks early assent for 21 bills

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday called on Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday and urged him to grant early assent to bills passed by the Assembly.

Stalin specifically urged the governor to clear a bill passed by the Assembly to establish a Siddha medical university as admission to medical courses is set to begin shortly. The chief minister also thanked the governor for forwarding the NEET exemption bill to the President for his assent.

The government has passed 21 bills and Stalin asked the governor to grant assent to the bills at the earliest to “uphold the spirit of the constitution and the will of the people”.

As per a release issued by the government, Stalin, whose visit came amid the strained ties between the government and the governor, was accompanied by other senior ministers such as V Durai Murugan, K Ponmudy and Thangam Thennarasu.

Earlier, the government passed an order constituting a committee led by retired high court judge D Murugesan to formulate a state education policy in keeping with “the historical legacy, present situation and future aspiration of the state”. The 12-member committee also has musician TM Krishna, chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand and Jayaram Damodaran of the Agaram Foundation, among others.

“The committee should take inputs from educationists, subject experts and suggest reforms aimed at developing modern, technology-driven and updated curriculum frameworks for early childhood care and education, school education, college education, teacher education and adult education in an integrated manner, in keeping with the fast-changing global education-employment landscape,” Karkala Usha, principal secretary to the school education department, said in the order.

The committee has been asked to suggest ways to improve access, equity and quality of education by addressing issues related to the on-field implementation of policy, specifically with regard to learning outcomes and employment-ready skills. It has also been asked to ensure that all school graduates enrol for higher education—be it in polytechnics or other professional courses, conventional courses, vocational courses etc. The committee is requested to submit its report within a year after consultations with all stakeholders.