Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to launch spot assessment plan, to give leg-up to implementation of schemes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would soon launch a new plan of on-the-spot assessment, ‘Kala Ayvil Mudalamaichar,’ aimed at reviewing implementation of government schemes and benefits reaching the people.

While Stalin had already said that his review programmes across the State would continue, the new scheme is intended to formalise the initiative and he would inaugurate it and tour the northern Vellore region on February 1 and 2.

An official release here said that the Chief Minister would visit districts along with Ministers, government secretaries and other senior officials for assessing administrative work, development and welfare initiatives. The Chief Minister would take up a detailed review in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts on February 1 and 2.

The spot review covers basic amenities including drinking water, education, child nutrition, healthcare and implementation of welfare measures under the Revenue Department and Rural and Urban Development tasks.

On February 1, Stalin would meet representatives of farmers associations, Self Help Groups and industry bodies and interact with them and meet police officials and review the law and order situation. Ministers, along with top officials would take up review of schemes and implementation.

Based on the inputs following spot assessment, the Chief Minister would chair a meeting of collectors (of districts in Vellore region on February 2) on government schemes and initiatives and their implementation.