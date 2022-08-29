scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to launch Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7

M K Stalin will launch the yatra to Kashmir when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Kanniyakumari.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari on September 7, the party’s state president, K S Alagiri, said on Sunday.

Stalin will launch the yatra to Kashmir when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Kanniyakumari, Alagiri told reporters.

Alagiri said leaders of the ruling alliance in the state would take part in the yatra on different days. The Congress leader said the yatra was being organised to fight the RSS ideology, which he said was trying to divide people and establish sanatan dharma in the country.

“Today, the Constitution is under attack. So, to unite the people, what is important is to save the Constitution. The TNCC (Tamil Nadu Congress Committee) has decided to spread this message of saving the Constitution from September 11 to December 28. Every Congress worker will visit every household in Tamil Nadu and spread this message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” said Congress national coordinator K Raju.

Raju said Gandhi would spend five days in the state before leaving for Kerala.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:38:59 pm
