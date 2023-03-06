scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Keeladi museum in Sivaganga

The museum has been established over 31,000 sq.ft. at an estimated Rs 18.43 crore, a government release said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a museum here that will showcase the archaeological findings at the Keeladi site in the district.

The state Archaeological department has been carrying out the excavation since 2018 and a lot of findings have been recovered which indicate at a thriving urban civilisation on the banks of river Vaigai in the 6th Century BC, it said.

“Scientifically it has been proven the Tamil society was a literate and educated one” as early as that period, it said citing various findings made during the excavation so far.

The museum was built with the aim of showcasing the history of Tamils, their heritage and culture and the exhibits kept in the facility include earthenware and brick structures, it said.

Animation, virtual reality exhibition were among the other features in the museum.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 11:18 IST
